Bitcoin investing is on the rise, but more regulation is needed
In April the Bitcoin halving event will occur. This is when the amount of Bitcoin someone can mine from a Bitcoin block is halved, making the cryptocurrency more valuable. In anticipation of this event Australian investors have been stocking up on Bitcoin.
According to the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI), cynicism around Bitcoin is at all-time lows, with fewer people considering it to be a scam - down from 14% in 2019 to 6% in 2024.
In addition, 69% of Australians consider Bitcoin to be either money, a store of value or an investment asset, up from 63% in 2022.
According to research from Caleb & Brown - a crypto brokerage and asset management firm - an estimated 4.5 million Australians own some form of cryptocurrency.
Caleb & Brown found Australia's crypto adoption was widespread, with individuals, and increasingly, sole traders, self-managed super funds (SMSF) and companies investing.
Caleb & Brown said 80% of its customers belong to Gen-X or Baby Boomers, while 70% of the Bitcoin market is made up of Gen Z and Millennials.
Caleb & Brown chief executive Jackson Zeng said widespread crypto adoption is an inevitability and as such more regulation is required.
Enhanced protection of banking and payments infrastructure for crypto companies and encouraging banks to adopt on-chain monitoring of transactions are part of Zeng's regulatory wish list.
As a director of Blockchain Australia, Australia's peak Blockchain industry body, Zeng identified three policy areas for attention:
"Caleb & Brown invests extraordinarily in its security performance to build trust with clients, many of whom are high net-worth individuals," he said.
