Binance names head of APAC

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   1:05PM

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance appoints a new head of APAC, ending a two-year management void after Leon Foong's hasty exit in 2023.

SB Seker, who previously worked as senior VP at Crypto.com, will lead the group's Asia Pacific operations, bringing with him a strong track record in the blockchain industry and relevant regulation.

While at Crypto.com, Seker led global product development and handled the legal and regulatory issues for APAC and the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) regions.

"With his strong background in financial services and regulated markets, we are confident that Binance can continue advancing our mission of fostering sustainable and responsible growth, while upholding the highest standards of compliance in APAC," said Richard Teng, Binance chief executive, in a statement.

Prior to Crypto.com, Seker held several senior legal roles within the financial industry, including at Ant Group, Rothschild & Co, and Amicorp Group.

He also worked as a litigator in Australia and as a central banking lawyer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Seker's appointment came just months after Matt Poblocki, another senior executive with a strong fintech and legal background, joined Binance as general manager, Australia and New Zealand, in July.

Teng has made three key recruitments in the last three months. Besides Poblocki and Seker, the group recruited Gillian Lynch, formerly the CEO of Gemini Europe and widely respected in the banking industry for her ability to secure regulatory approvals and navigate complex legal systems that proved impossible to her peers.

The legal pedigrees of Teng's appointments have been seen by the blockchain industry as a decisive move away from the group's shadowy past under the previous chief executive, founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

Foong, who had a similar role, left in 2023. Binance said Seker's role is structured differently with Poblocki as head of Australia and NZ reporting to him.

Industry watchdogs are never far behind. Last month, AUSTRAC raised serious concerns about the company's anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing (AML/CTF) controls, ordering an independent audit.

Binance has more than 250 million registered users and more than US$160 billion in user assets under custody as at January this year.

