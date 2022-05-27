Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:32PM

The new ETFs will offer investors exposure to solar energy and uranium, both of which are forecast to benefit from the ongoing global energy transition.

The new funds will be the first ETFs in Australia to offer dedicated exposure to these sectors.

The BetaShares Solar ETF (TANN) will provide exposure to leading global companies involved in the solar energy industry, while the BetaShares Global Uranium ETF (URNM) will hold a portfolio of global companies involved in the mining, exploration, development and production of uranium.

The companies TANN will invest in include inverter suppliers, solar panel manufacturers and manufacturers of energy storage systems. Meanwhile, URNM will invest in companies involved in mining, exploration and production of uranium, modern nuclear energy or that hold physical uranium or royalties.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

TANN and URNM are expected to start trading on the ASX in June 2022.

Importantly, these funds will reduce stock specific and geographic risk compared to investing in individual solar energy and uranium companies.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the use of alternative energy sources will increase as a result of the critical need to reduce carbon emissions.

"TANN and URNM will allow investors to invest in this powerful megatrend that is changing the way our world is being powered," Vynokur said.

"Both TANN and URNM are the first of their kind to be made available to Australian investors. We are proud to continue to expand the universe of opportunities available to investors seeking to add exposure to long-term megatrends to their portfolios."

Read more: BetasharesAlex VynokurASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF
VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee
ASX board diversity stagnating: Report
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
CEW push for more women leaders
ASX CHESS replacement delayed again

Editor's Choice

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

What the election result means for ESG

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.