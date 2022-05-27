BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs

The new ETFs will offer investors exposure to solar energy and uranium, both of which are forecast to benefit from the ongoing global energy transition.

The new funds will be the first ETFs in Australia to offer dedicated exposure to these sectors.

The BetaShares Solar ETF (TANN) will provide exposure to leading global companies involved in the solar energy industry, while the BetaShares Global Uranium ETF (URNM) will hold a portfolio of global companies involved in the mining, exploration, development and production of uranium.

The companies TANN will invest in include inverter suppliers, solar panel manufacturers and manufacturers of energy storage systems. Meanwhile, URNM will invest in companies involved in mining, exploration and production of uranium, modern nuclear energy or that hold physical uranium or royalties.

TANN and URNM are expected to start trading on the ASX in June 2022.

Importantly, these funds will reduce stock specific and geographic risk compared to investing in individual solar energy and uranium companies.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the use of alternative energy sources will increase as a result of the critical need to reduce carbon emissions.

"TANN and URNM will allow investors to invest in this powerful megatrend that is changing the way our world is being powered," Vynokur said.

"Both TANN and URNM are the first of their kind to be made available to Australian investors. We are proud to continue to expand the universe of opportunities available to investors seeking to add exposure to long-term megatrends to their portfolios."