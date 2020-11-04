NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
BetaShares tinkers with ETF lineup
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:46PM

The issuer with highest number of products is closing five ETFs, and raising fees for its diversified ETFs as it adds an ethical focus.

BetaShares currently offers 58 exchange-traded funds via the ASX.

On December 8, it will trim this lineup by five products, as it terminates three active ETFs it issued for AMP Capital, BetaShares Agriculture ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (QAG) and the BetaShares Commodities Basket ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (ASX: QCB).

Commodity ETFs remain dominated by gold ETFs, which are the most popular in the category. QAG had just $4.4 million in total assets at September end, while QCB had $9.6 million.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

BetaShares said it has plans to launch at least five new ETFs by March next year.

It is also making changes to its four diversified ETFs, effective December 15.

The BetaShares Diversified Growth ETF (DGGF), Diversified Balanced ETF (DBBF) and Diversified Conservative Income ETF (ASX: DZZF) will start screening for ESG factors, making them the first range of ethical diversified ETFs. The underlying ETFs used will change.

The fees for all three will go up from 26 bps to 39 bps. The names of all four will add "Ethical" but retain the ticker codes.

DGGF will get rid of the cash allocation and increase allocation to international equities (relative to Aussie equities).

The high-growth version of these funds (DHHF) will shed its 10% allocation to defensive assets to 100% growth assets. The fees will be 19 bps.

Lastly, the BetaShares FTSE RAFI U.S. 1000 ETF (ASX: QUS) will change its index from FTSE RAFI U.S. 1000 Index to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fees will be 0.29%.

"The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is the equal-weight version of the widely-used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalisation weighted S&P 500, but each company is allocated a fixed weight, thus providing investors seeking U.S. equity exposure with diversification benefits and a less concentrated U.S. equities portfolio," the company said.

BetaShares launched its first fund in 2010 and now has about $14 billion in total assets. It received the highest inflows of all issuers this year, with about $4 billion in net inflows.

"Having made no substantial changes since the launch of our first fund in December 2010, this review helps position our product suite for the next decade," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

Read more: BetaShares
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital bids farewell to active ETFs
Super industry cautious on more reform
ETFs undermine product comparison: Research
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
High performance funds significantly underperform: Research
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
ETP market winners revealed
Best performing managed funds revealed
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something coXP4nQp