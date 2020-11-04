BetaShares tinkers with ETF lineup

The issuer with highest number of products is closing five ETFs, and raising fees for its diversified ETFs as it adds an ethical focus.

BetaShares currently offers 58 exchange-traded funds via the ASX.

On December 8, it will trim this lineup by five products, as it terminates three active ETFs it issued for AMP Capital, BetaShares Agriculture ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (QAG) and the BetaShares Commodities Basket ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (ASX: QCB).

Commodity ETFs remain dominated by gold ETFs, which are the most popular in the category. QAG had just $4.4 million in total assets at September end, while QCB had $9.6 million.

BetaShares said it has plans to launch at least five new ETFs by March next year.

It is also making changes to its four diversified ETFs, effective December 15.

The BetaShares Diversified Growth ETF (DGGF), Diversified Balanced ETF (DBBF) and Diversified Conservative Income ETF (ASX: DZZF) will start screening for ESG factors, making them the first range of ethical diversified ETFs. The underlying ETFs used will change.

The fees for all three will go up from 26 bps to 39 bps. The names of all four will add "Ethical" but retain the ticker codes.

DGGF will get rid of the cash allocation and increase allocation to international equities (relative to Aussie equities).

The high-growth version of these funds (DHHF) will shed its 10% allocation to defensive assets to 100% growth assets. The fees will be 19 bps.

Lastly, the BetaShares FTSE RAFI U.S. 1000 ETF (ASX: QUS) will change its index from FTSE RAFI U.S. 1000 Index to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fees will be 0.29%.

"The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is the equal-weight version of the widely-used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalisation weighted S&P 500, but each company is allocated a fixed weight, thus providing investors seeking U.S. equity exposure with diversification benefits and a less concentrated U.S. equities portfolio," the company said.

BetaShares launched its first fund in 2010 and now has about $14 billion in total assets. It received the highest inflows of all issuers this year, with about $4 billion in net inflows.

"Having made no substantial changes since the launch of our first fund in December 2010, this review helps position our product suite for the next decade," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.