Betashares launches new global equity ETFs

Betashares will launch two new foundational ETF products investing in global equities.

The Global Shares Ex US ETF (ASX: EXUS) will provide exposure to over 900 large and mid-cap companies across 22 developed markets, excluding Australia and the US.

EXUS is designed to rebalance allocations away from markets that dominate global benchmarks, helping investors reduce portfolio concentration risk.

It will provide a pathway for Australian investors to diversify away from over-concentration in US equities, which currently make up 70% of developed market indices, Betashares said.

Betashares is also introducing the Betashares FTSE Global Infrastructure Shares Currency Hedged ETF (ASX: TOLL).

TOLL provides exposure to a portfolio of global infrastructure companies including, utilities, transportation, energy pipelines and telecommunications, all hedged into Australian dollars.

The release of these two funds follows the launch of Betashares MSCI Emerging Markets Complex ETF and Betashares Global Aggregate Bond Currency Hedged ETF, continuing to advance the expansion of the global equities range.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Equity markets have become increasingly concentrated in recent years. These new ETFs give Australian investors more tools to broaden their portfolios and add resilience through exposure to assets that perform differently across market cycles."

"At a time when equity market concentration is elevated in both US and Australian equities, EXUS will help investors address this overweight position in their portfolios, as well as offering the tax efficiency of investing in an Australian-domiciled ETF which holds shares directly.

"At the same time, TOLL provides exposure to global infrastructure companies delivering essential services that tend to remain in demand throughout the economic cycle. These businesses often possess pricing power and inflation-linked revenues, making them a valuable portfolio building block and an additional source of diversification."