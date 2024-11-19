Betashares Direct slashes brokerage fees on ASX 300

Betashares has announced zero-brokerage investing for over 300 ASX-listed shares through its platform, Betashares Direct.

The feature complements the platform's existing brokerage-free offering on all ASX-traded ETFs.

By eliminating transactional brokerage fees across ETFs and shares, the platform can better align the domestic market with investment offerings worldwide that offer a broader range of long-term wealth creation tools, Betashares said.

In addition to the new offering, the platform also provides investors with managed portfolios, automated recurring investments, personalised tax tools, and exclusive insights for informed investment decisions.

Betashares founder and chief executive Alex Vynokur said the move advances Betashares' focus on delivering for consumers, as well as providing new investment opportunities.

"By removing brokerage on ETFs and now on over 300 Australian shares, we are furthering our goal to become the home of investing for Australians," Vynokur said.

"More importantly, the world without transactional brokerage opens up a wide range of new opportunities and new functionality, previously not available in the Australian market.

"We are focused on innovating and setting the standard in our market, building Betashares to be unlike any other financial services firm in Australia.

"We are driven to help Australians invest better and smarter, prioritising the benefits of compounding and long-term wealth accumulation. Over time, we look forward to delivering more tools and knowledge to help Australians confidently build their financial futures."

Although ETFs remain the company's primary vehicle in investing, Vynokur is not shying away from other options.

"ETFs remain the foundation of our business, but as we expand, we're focused on delivering a greater range of robust and client-aligned products and services to help Australians right across their wealth creation journey," Vynokur added.

"With Betashares Direct, we're building on that foundation, offering leading technology delivered via a platform that democratises long-term wealth creation opportunities more than ever."

The announcement coincides with the launch of Betashares' inaugural Financial Opportunity Report, revealing more Australians are increasingly interested in the investment landscape across all demographics.

"Our Financial Opportunity Report reflects our experience of a growing appetite among Australians from all walks of life to build wealth to support their goals in life," he said.

"It's clear the desire to invest and grow wealth is shared across regions and income brackets, from high-income urban professionals to families."