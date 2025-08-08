Betashares details private markets play, signs first partner

Betashares is partnering with US manager Cliffwater LLC in what will be the first offering from its new private markets division.

Earlier this year, Betashares flagged that it would be making a push into private markets. Now, offering more detail, the ETF provider said Betashares Private Capital will partner with global private asset managers to bring institutional grade offerings down under.

The first partnership is with Cliffwater LLC, providing an AUD hedged exposure to its flagship US private credit strategy to financial advisers and their clients.

The underlying Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund Platform provides exposure to more than 3900 direct loans to primarily US middle market companies. Cliffwater partners other lenders, such as Carlyle, HPS and Barings, to build a portfolio of loans with attractive yields, Betashares explained.

The fund is currently valued at about US$30 billion and, since its June 2019 inception, delivered 9.63% net annualised in USD to investors.

Expected to launch later this month, it will initially be available as an unlisted fund via investment platforms to financial advisers for client portfolios, and for wholesale investors via Betashares Direct.

"Our US private credit funds have seen significant investor interest given their performance and highly diversified and defensive nature of their investment strategies. Our US private credit strategies have also been cycle-tested, producing attractive levels of income with low volatility across a range of different market conditions," Cliffwater founder and chief executive Stephen Nesbitt said.

"Our unique multi-lender model has allowed us to avoid the pitfalls of other private credit funds that are often far more concentrated in single positions or sectors, while also maintaining strong, risk-adjusted total returns."

Betashares and Cliffwater will also work together to bring other investment exposures to the local market over time.

As for why the move into private markets, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "For nearly 15 years, we have consistently raised the bar, providing convenient and cost-effective access to high quality investment solutions. We have pioneered the delivery of access to a growing range of asset classes and investment styles that have historically been the domain of institutional investors."

"We're now taking the next step by providing access to private assets in line with our guiding value of building cost-effective and diversified wealth solutions."

He added that, despite increased demand for private assets in recent times, Australia remains underserved by high quality, global investment options.

"We believe there is a real opportunity to address this gap, and with that enable Australian investors and their financial advisers to have the opportunity to improve risk adjusted returns in portfolios by including robust, diversified private asset investments," Vynokur said.