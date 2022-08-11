Besen-backed firm buys babywear group

Arcus Partners, backed by Daniel Besen's family office, has acquired Snuggle Hunny Kids.

The acquisition, made for an undisclosed amount, is a first for the Melbourne-based firm, which focuses on a collaborative approach to realise the potential of businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

Arcus Partners is co-founded by Daniel Hong and chaired by Andrew McGill, founding partner of private equity firm Crescent Capital Partners. Besen is a director on the firm's board.

Entrepreneur Julie Mathers, who sold her online retail business Flora & Fauna in 2021 for $27.9 million, has taken on the role of Snuggle Hunny's chief executive and Tom Abraham, also from Flora & Fauna, has joined as chief operating officer.

Founded in 2015, Snuggle Hunny is a babywear group based in Sydney and its products are stocked in over 2000 retailers in more than 60 different countries.

"Snuggle Hunny and Julie underline our approach, investing in high quality, profitable businesses with multiple growth opportunities led by an outstanding and entrepreneurial leader," Hong said.

"Julie is the right person to lead the company in the next phase of growth given her strong track record of building brands and expanding businesses.

"We have been long admirers of her leadership of Flora & Fauna and as an industry thought leader and are excited to partner with her in the years to come."

Mathers added: "I am very excited to be partnering with Daniel Hong and the Arcus Partners team to build further on the magic of Snuggle Hunny."

I have known this brand and the founders for a number of years, and it was very clear to me this was a successful business with a huge opportunity for growth locally and globally."