NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Bennelong hires for new role
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 22 MAR 2021   12:41PM

Bennelong Funds Management has hired for the newly created role of chief client strategy officer.

Amara Haqqani steps into the position. She will be based in Sydney and report directly to Bennelong chief executive Craig Bingham.

Haqqani was previously a senior policy manager, retirement income and investments at the Financial Services Council and spent four years at Challenger working on retirement income policy and boutiques and investments compliance.

She has been a strategic product consultant and product adviser with Bennelong for a few months before stepping into the chief client strategy officer role. Prior to that, Haqqani was director, insights and strategy at actuarial consulting firm Milliman.

"The traditional client profile is changing, and we're working in a more nuanced and complex environment. It's critical that we adapt and build solutions to meet those changing clients' needs to ensure we remain relevant to our clients into the future," Bingham said.

"Amara's extensive experience and passion for customer-centricity is the perfect fit for Bennelong in our ongoing commitment to put our clients at the heart of everything we do."

Haqqani added: "Following a number of years focusing on superannuation members and their retirement income needs, I am now broadening my scope to all types of financial services clients."

"I'm looking forward to using my experience across product, policy and risk management to further develop Bennelong's offering."

Read more: BennelongBennelong Funds ManagementAmara HaqqaniCraig BinghamChallengerFinancial Services CouncilMilliman
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Challenger names new head of life unit
Fidante strikes new partnership
Challenger names chief financial officer
FSC defends retail super funds
Managed accounts FUM inch to $100bn
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
Women-led super funds outperform
Australian equities funds downgraded
Retirement income framework on track: Frydenberg
Continuous disclosure laws to stay
Editor's Choice
AFCA left toothless on Mayfair complaints
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:44PM
Mayfair 101 investors who have had their life savings frozen amid ASIC's proceedings have been left to their own devices, partly due to Mayfair not being a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
Perpetual's Garry Laurence starts boutique
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Former Perpetual Investment global equities portfolio manager Garry Laurence has started a new boutique which is currently raising for its first fund.
LGIAsuper overhauls insurance, closes product
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:02PM
Ahead of its merger with Energy Super, LGIAsuper has made several changes to its insurance offering and announced the closure of its Lifecycle product.
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Equity Trustees' Harvey Kalman will leave the firm after over two decades.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 83Bl4CXb