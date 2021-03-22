Bennelong hires for new role

Bennelong Funds Management has hired for the newly created role of chief client strategy officer.

Amara Haqqani steps into the position. She will be based in Sydney and report directly to Bennelong chief executive Craig Bingham.

Haqqani was previously a senior policy manager, retirement income and investments at the Financial Services Council and spent four years at Challenger working on retirement income policy and boutiques and investments compliance.

She has been a strategic product consultant and product adviser with Bennelong for a few months before stepping into the chief client strategy officer role. Prior to that, Haqqani was director, insights and strategy at actuarial consulting firm Milliman.

"The traditional client profile is changing, and we're working in a more nuanced and complex environment. It's critical that we adapt and build solutions to meet those changing clients' needs to ensure we remain relevant to our clients into the future," Bingham said.

"Amara's extensive experience and passion for customer-centricity is the perfect fit for Bennelong in our ongoing commitment to put our clients at the heart of everything we do."

Haqqani added: "Following a number of years focusing on superannuation members and their retirement income needs, I am now broadening my scope to all types of financial services clients."

"I'm looking forward to using my experience across product, policy and risk management to further develop Bennelong's offering."