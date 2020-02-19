NEWS
Executive Appointments
Bennelong announces executive hires
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   11:49AM

Bennelong Funds Management (BFM) has announced two senior appointments in its UK and Australian businesses, including naming the new chief executive of BennBridge.

In the UK Doug Stewart has been named chief executive of BennBridge, in the newly-created role which replaces the previous chief operating officer role held by Greg Thomas.

Thomas is leaving the UK business to begin a new role as chief business officer in Bennelong in Sydney.

Stewart will join BennBridge from OppenheimerFunds, where he was chief executive of OppenheimerFunds' European business from 2016.

During his three-year tenure, he was responsible for the group's international expansion into EMEA, including setting up a London office and building the team and operating model.

Prior to this, Stewart was managing director, EMEA Client Group, at AllianceBernstein where he spent 15-years.

BFM chief executive Craig Bingham said the appointments are an important step for both the Australian and UK businesses as part of their long-term growth strategies.

"In Stewart we have appointed a high calibre executive to lead BennBridge's future growth," Bingham said.

"He has a proven track record in building asset management businesses, understands the long-term characteristics and requirements of the multi-boutique model and is the perfect leader for BennBridge as it embarks on its next period of development, including expansion into Europe.

Thomas has over 20 years' industry experience, having worked at Visium Asset UK, Gruss Capital Management and Copenhagen Capital before joining BennBridge as managing director.

"Thomas' achievements in helping establish BennBridge in London, and introducing our boutique partnership model to a new market, have been tremendous - particularly at a time of significant business and economic uncertainty in the UK," Bingham said.

"In his new role in Australia, he will work closely with me to help Bennelong achieve its strategic and financial goals as we move into the next phase of our growth."

Both Bennelong and BennBridge are part of the BFM Group, an investment company that currently partners with 12 boutiques across the globe. The group gives its investors access to Australian, UK, Asian and global equities; listed global infrastructure and real estate; and global emerging markets.

