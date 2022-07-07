Newspaper icon
Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 7 JUL 2022   12:28PM

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has inked a deal to buy the ANZ investment lending portfolio, allowing it to further grow its margin lending business, Leveraged Equities.

The portfolio is valued at approximately $715 million and has 11,900 customer facilities. The deal is expected to lift Bendigo's margin lending portfolio to more than $2 billion.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of next year and will be funded through the ordinary course of operations, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said.

Disclosing the sale to the ASX, ANZ said the divestment is consistent with its simplification strategy and does not represent a material financial impact to the group.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank managing director and chief executive Marnie Baker said the acquisition will strengthen Leveraged Equities' position as an industry leader in margin lending and enhance the scale of our existing operations.

"The portfolio we are acquiring is well established and primarily comprises retail customers which will complement Leveraged Equities' client base of professionals and clients under advice," she said.

"We believe there is a strong future for margin lending in Australia, and this acquisition will create further opportunities for growth."

Head of Leveraged Equities Lily Elliott added: "The acquisition aligns with our Leveraged Equities growth strategy and ambition to maintain our leading market position..."

"We pride ourselves on the level of service we provide.

"As the business grows, we look forward to continuing to deliver a high-quality solution as a trusted partner for customers who are just starting out on their investment journey, clients under advice and investment professionals."

This year Leveraged Equities was awarded Margin Lender of the Year by Money magazine. Financial Standard and Money magazine are both published by Rainmaker Group.

