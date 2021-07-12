Be ready for negative rates: APRA to ADIs

Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia being confident it's unlikely interest rates will enter negative territory, APRA is consulting on ADI's preparedness for such an event.

Saying the regulator's standpoint does not preclude the possibility of zero or negative interest rates, APRA expects all ADIs to develop tactical solutions to implement zero or negative market interest rates and cash rate by 30 April 2022.

This would cover all products and activities, except for lending products that don't reference such rates, like business lending or residential mortgages.

"In developing tactical solutions, APRA expects ADIs to consider all aspects of the products and activities that are in scope including customer communications and disclosures," a letter from APRA executive director, banking division Therese McCarthy Hockey said.

"Further, ADIs should assess the associated operational risks and ensure that there are appropriate controls in place to manage them. ADIs should also consider any relevant conduct related issues, including the potential for conflicts of interest, fair treatment of clients, and asymmetry of information."

In developing the expectation, APRA took into account industry feedback collected in December last year and international experience.

When APRA questioned ADIs on their preparedness for zero or negative interest rates, most indicated they could deal with "zero and negative market interest rates on financial market products such as those typically managed in a treasury system".

"However, for some ADIs, zero and negative interest rates on other products (e.g. wholesale and retail lending and deposit products) would pose operational challenges," APRA said.

"Furthermore, a number of ADIs noted high costs and competing priorities as being constraints for the implementation of permanent solutions."

ADIs have until August 20 to respond to the consultation.