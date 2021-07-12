NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Be ready for negative rates: APRA to ADIs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:28PM

Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia being confident it's unlikely interest rates will enter negative territory, APRA is consulting on ADI's preparedness for such an event.

Saying the regulator's standpoint does not preclude the possibility of zero or negative interest rates, APRA expects all ADIs to develop tactical solutions to implement zero or negative market interest rates and cash rate by 30 April 2022.

This would cover all products and activities, except for lending products that don't reference such rates, like business lending or residential mortgages.

"In developing tactical solutions, APRA expects ADIs to consider all aspects of the products and activities that are in scope including customer communications and disclosures," a letter from APRA executive director, banking division Therese McCarthy Hockey said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"Further, ADIs should assess the associated operational risks and ensure that there are appropriate controls in place to manage them. ADIs should also consider any relevant conduct related issues, including the potential for conflicts of interest, fair treatment of clients, and asymmetry of information."

In developing the expectation, APRA took into account industry feedback collected in December last year and international experience.

When APRA questioned ADIs on their preparedness for zero or negative interest rates, most indicated they could deal with "zero and negative market interest rates on financial market products such as those typically managed in a treasury system".

"However, for some ADIs, zero and negative interest rates on other products (e.g. wholesale and retail lending and deposit products) would pose operational challenges," APRA said.

"Furthermore, a number of ADIs noted high costs and competing priorities as being constraints for the implementation of permanent solutions."

ADIs have until August 20 to respond to the consultation.

Read more: ADIAPRAReserve Bank of AustraliaTherese McCarthy Hockey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cbus hires from APRA
Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
LGIAsuper to rebrand
Chief economist update: Local and foreign love affair with Australian property
Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Government to strengthen FMI
Chief economist update: Home sweet home

Editor's Choice

Colonial First State reports 22.4% in super returns

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State's FirstChoice Lifestage returned an average of 22.4% after fees and tax in FY21.

Astute Wealth alleges copyright breach

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:12PM
Astute Wealth Advice is alleging that another fintech has ripped off its proprietary questionnaire and has been forced to legal take action.

Allianz Retire+ chief steps down

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ has announced the sudden departure of its chief executive Matthew Rady and appointed an interim replacement.

Mirae appoints local chief executive

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:27AM
The $280 billion Korean asset manager has appointed the former chief executive of ETF Securities to lead its Australian office and a former Coolabah executive to head operations.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.