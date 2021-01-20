NEWS
Executive Appointments
Barrenjoey hires from Ord Minnett
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:40PM

Ord Minnett's head of institutional research will be leaving the role for Barrenjoey Capital Partners.

Nicholas McGarrigle will join Barrenjoey as an analyst.

McGarrigle joined Ord Minnett in 2010 as a research associate and moved up to head of institutional research in May 2015.

Prior to this, he worked as an analyst at Deloitte for about a year.

At Ord Minnett he covered listed financials including fund managers Magellan, Platinum and Pinnacle and platforms including HUB24 and Netwealth.

Barrenjoey is 40% owned by Barrenjoey and 9.99% owned by Barclays. Magellan has a 4.99% voting interest and a board position, while Barclays has a 4.99% voting interest.

Its co-founders include former Challenger chief executive Brian Benari, former UBS chair Guy Fowler, former UBS investment bankers Matt Hanning and Chris Williams and John Cincotta from Deutsche Bank.

