NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Bank of Mum and Dad forking out serious dosh
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   12:34PM

More young Aussies are turning to their parents, the appropriately dubbed 'Bank of Mum and Dad', to help secure equity for a first home deposit, and financial advisers are split on the growing trend.

For some, the lucky few, the money for the deposit is a gift. For others, it's a loan, with parents offering to match their kid's savings or covering the deposit in full.

Parents are forking out an average $250-$300,000 to help their children afford a home deposit, according to retirement funding provider Household Capital's chief executive Josh Funder.

"For a lot of Baby Boomers they enjoy such great longevity that their children don't get to enjoy their wealth until they are old themselves," he said.

"Parents aspire to be the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' and provide financial support to their children. But intergenerational wealth transfer needs to be responsible. Boomers must make sure their own needs are met before trying to assist their loved ones," Funder said.

Financial adviser Hugh Robertson said his Baby Boomer clients get "tremendous satisfaction" from this new trend of wealth transfer.

"A number of our clients want to help their kids now when it will add the most value to them, whether that be helping them pay down home loan debt, assisting in buying a family car, holidays away or the school fees. This gives our Baby Boomer clients tremendous satisfaction to see their wealth put towards something so available to them - their family," he said.

"After some thorough financial planning the client knows they will not run out of money and therefore have peace of mind they will be okay, and are immensely proud to be able to help their children and provide a family legacy of providing for the next generation."

However, financial adviser Troy Theobald said Boomers are starting to feel the pinch.

"Baby Boomers are dealing with their ageing parents needing to go into aged care and also their kids not being able to afford housing and they are also becoming grandparents themselves," he said.

That said, he doesn't see any issue with parents assisting their children with home deposits.

"If parents are in a position to help then it is probably the greatest thing they can provide for their kids beside education," Theobald said.

Not everyone will be in the position to fork out a home deposit for their children, and as financial adviser Chris Carlin warns, not all experiences with the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' will be positive.

"Most of my examples of using the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' have been quite negative, not so much from a financial perspective but from an emotional and relationship experience," Carlin said.

"Upon getting the arrangement set up, there is quite a lot of 'pressure', whether perceived or actual, from the parents to the children to pay off the loan as soon as possible. Simple pleasures like a weekend away or a night out at the dinner can cause considerable angst and anger as the 'children' don't want to feel like a child again."

Theobald has seen 'the Bank of Mum and Dad' open its cheque book as recently as yesterday.

"We had younger clients in yesterday that are paying $650 a week in rent, they both work hard but it is hard to get ahead and build that deposit. The home loan they would look to take out would only be an additional $380 a week. In their instance there was a parent that was willing to provide the deposit," he said.

But Robertson says the growing trend isn't just for the wealthy.

"It's not necessarily just for high net worth individuals. It depends on the level of wealth you need to have to live the life you want. There are some people who take great pride in being frugal and have low expense needs and could happily part with a lump sum despite not being in the high net worth arena," he said.

"If you combined it as a gifting strategy five years prior to eligibility age, you could perhaps still qualify for the age pension."

Theobald said the new trend had been spawn from decades of low interest rates and people gearing their investments to the max, locking younger generations out of the property market with high prices.

"The need for this is more out of necessity," he said.

"We have seen low interest rates that have allowed Australians to borrow more to buy more housing, which in turn, pushes costs up. Negative gearing allows them to buy additional properties which forces prices higher again.

"This is a generational issue. There is now a generation of X, Y and Millennials that will spend most of their working lives simply trying to afford their home."

Robertson said the 'Bank of Mum and Dad' could disrupt traditional players.

"If people are going to their parents for a loan instead of banks then there is room for disruption from new players in the lending space to come and get market share," he said.

Funder said that any amount, big or small, can help young people get ahead.

"We've seen some transfers of around $30,000, which has made a big difference to children's lives and has been a meaningful intergenerational wealth transfer for parents," he said.

But what should people do if they don't have access to their parent's checkbook?

"Buy a house that needs some work in a good area, do the work, pay it down and over time you should do well," Theobald said.

Similarly, Carlin argued that young people should try stand on their own two feet.

"I would always advise not to proceed with the bank of Mum and Dad," he said.

"There are incentives available of up to $82,145 for first home buyers (in Victoria) and with the various schemes available and the right advice I am confident everyday Australians can continue to access the housing market."

Robertson disagreed.

"As a parent, if I were in the financial position to help my children I would always offer," he said.

"My personal view is that buying your house and paying down the mortgage is one of life's great achievements - to be debt free and to have the satisfaction of doing it.

"If parents are seeing their kids work long hours and struggle to purchase a property, I can understand that if you were in the financial position to assist, then you could be inclined to do so."

Read more: Baby BoomersChris CarlinHousehold CapitalHugh RobertsonJosh FunderTroy Theobald
VIEW COMMENT (1)
Related News
Boomers show healthy ESG appetite
National Seniors partners with retirement funder
Priced out: Advice affordability at risk
Adviser of the Year named
The highest honour: 2018 AOTY reflects on win
Nominees await top AFA honours
Women don't know their worth: Noble Oak
University to probe reverse mortgages
FCA stokes intergenerational wealth debate
Retirement funder partners with ME Bank
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EIkmtDjI