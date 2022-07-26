AXA IM Alts names head of client group

AXA IM Alts has appointed Toby Coleman as head of client group Australia, to drive growth in the market.

Based in Sydney, Coleman will be responsible for raising new capital and for client relationships across Australia and New Zealand.

Coleman brings more than two decades of experience in business development and fundraising. He's previously held strategic distribution roles at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Perpetual Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and, most recently, Folklore Ventures where he served as head of investor relations.

AXA IM Alts global head of client group Florence Dard said: "AXA IM Alts entered the Australian market in 2016 and we have since grown into a highly active investment management platform in the region, which is a strategic growth area for AXA IM Alts, across all of its key areas of expertise."

"With a strong track record of managing and developing client relationships in Australia and New Zealand, Toby brings with him a valuable experience in investor relations and will support us in continuing to provide the exemplar service to our existing clients, while also expanding the pool of investors we advise on their global investment strategies."

Coleman's appointment follows a recent revamp of AXA IM Alt's senior leadership team.

As previously reported by Financial Standard effective October 1, Antoine Mesnage will become AXA IM Alts head of Australia, replacing Kumar Kalyanakumar.

AXA also announced that Chris Willey and James Cox had been promoted to the respective positions of head of asset management and ESG, and head of fund management.

AXA IM Alts head of Asia Pacific Laurent Jacquemin commented: "As long-standing senior members of the Australian business, and with a deep understanding of the local market, Chris and James will be instrumental in complementing Antoine in achieving our growth ambitions."