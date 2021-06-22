AWS swaps to boutique licensee

Australian Wealth Solutions has bowed out of its licence with Garvan Financial Planning after it folded into IOOF and moved across to ASVW Financial Services.

AWS attributed the move as part of its long-term strategy to address the needs of clients in the rapidly evolving advice landscape.

AWS principal Sam Zervides said his first priority is to meet client expectations through advanced technology and the latest processes to improve engagement, outcomes and service.

"It's for this reason that I'm focussing my energies on the future and being ahead of the curve in responding to the needs of an increasingly sophisticated and mature client - many of whom reside interstate and overseas but still demand the highest standards of personal and accessible advisory services," he said.

Under the ASVWFS licence, AWS will have access to financial and lifestyle services that are provided in-house or in partnership with providers.

"Sam and the AWS team embody the very important fundamentals we are seeking in the practices that join our national network i.e. committed to building exemplary advice businesses that deliver the highest standards of compliant professional financial advice and client service," ASVWFS chief executive Stuart Abley said.

Zervides added: "The AWS team are very excited about the move to ASVWFS and the prospects for the future."

"In particular the benefits that will be derived through the application of new technologies designed to significantly improve the client experience and connectivity; enhance/streamline administrative processes; and accelerate the delivery of additional lifestyle and financial service offerings."

The move comes after four IOOF financial advice firms joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition.

IOOF completed the acquisition of MLC Wealth earlier this month, comprising its financial advice, platforms, and asset management business for $1.44 billion.

Following the announcement of the acquisition in August, several advice firms have left the MLC licence including HFM & Partners.