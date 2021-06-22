NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AWS swaps to boutique licensee

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUN 2021   11:34AM

Australian Wealth Solutions has bowed out of its licence with Garvan Financial Planning after it folded into IOOF and moved across to ASVW Financial Services.

AWS attributed the move as part of its long-term strategy to address the needs of clients in the rapidly evolving advice landscape.

AWS principal Sam Zervides said his first priority is to meet client expectations through advanced technology and the latest processes to improve engagement, outcomes and service.

"It's for this reason that I'm focussing my energies on the future and being ahead of the curve in responding to the needs of an increasingly sophisticated and mature client - many of whom reside interstate and overseas but still demand the highest standards of personal and accessible advisory services," he said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Under the ASVWFS licence, AWS will have access to financial and lifestyle services that are provided in-house or in partnership with providers.

"Sam and the AWS team embody the very important fundamentals we are seeking in the practices that join our national network i.e. committed to building exemplary advice businesses that deliver the highest standards of compliant professional financial advice and client service," ASVWFS chief executive Stuart Abley said.

Zervides added: "The AWS team are very excited about the move to ASVWFS and the prospects for the future."

"In particular the benefits that will be derived through the application of new technologies designed to significantly improve the client experience and connectivity; enhance/streamline administrative processes; and accelerate the delivery of additional lifestyle and financial service offerings."

The move comes after four IOOF financial advice firms joined Count Financial ahead of the MLC acquisition.

IOOF completed the acquisition of MLC Wealth earlier this month, comprising its financial advice, platforms, and asset management business for $1.44 billion.

Following the announcement of the acquisition in August, several advice firms have left the MLC licence including HFM & Partners.

Read more: IOOFASVW Financial ServicesAustralian Wealth SolutionsGarvan Financial PlanningSam ZervidesMLC WealthCount FinancialStuart Abley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count Financial adds two practices
IOOF completes merger, appoints executives
NAB denies underpaying full-time workers
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Adviser numbers fall below 20k
IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate
CBA adds $32m to advice remediation bill
APRA approves MLC super takeover
New firm joins Count Financial

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.