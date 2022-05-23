Newspaper icon
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022   12:13PM

AMP has confirmed it has received a letter from shareholders requesting AMP Capital be removed as trustee of its Wholesale Office Fund.

In a statement to the ASX this morning, AMP said certain unitholders have requested a meeting to vote on a change of trustee. For it to pass, 50% of the unitholders entitled to vote must vote in favour; prior to recent changes to the fund's constitution, the threshold was 75%.

The AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund is the jewel in the crown for Collimate Capital. The fund is due to be handed over to Dexus under the terms of its acquisition of its real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business.

If the vote were successful, AMP said, the final earnout payable under the agreement with Dexus would be halved.

"AMP is working closely with Dexus to ensure the smooth transition of the real estate platform, which will provide stability for clients, employees and partners," AMP said.

"Part of the considerations for AMP in determining to work with Dexus in the Collimate Capital acquisition is their deep track record in funds management, experience and resources to manage the transition, and the expertise they bring which AMP believes will improve the investment outcomes for clients."

AMP said it will continue to work with Dexus to convince shareholders it is in their interest to retain the current team which, over the last three years, has achieved a return of 9.5% per annum.

The battle for AWOF has been ongoing for some time, with AMP enlisting an independent advisory committee, lawyers and financial advisers late last year for advice before ultimately retaining management. At the time, AMP said there would be an overhaul of the fund's governance, increased manager alignment and reduced fees.

As part of that decision, AMP was weighing whether handing over the fund to either Mirvac or GPT Group would be in shareholders' best interests. Now, the frontrunner to take over the fund is reported to be Mirvac.

Read more: DexusCollimate CapitalMirvacAWOFASXGPT Group
VIEW COMMENTS

