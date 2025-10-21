Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper pumps $1.1bn into fresh UK investment

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 21 OCT 2025   10:55AM

AustralianSuper has launched a new UK Living platform with an initial $1.1 billion (£500m) investment.

The new platform will target investments in the UK living sector, looking to deploy funds at scale over the next 12 months.

The $382 billion super fund said the platform aims to become one of the top five operators of rental homes in the UK within five years.

The platform will create institutional grade living accommodation encompassing student, co-living and residential homes. It seeks to respond to demand for flexible, mixed living communities, paired with greater connectivity between higher education, innovation, and industry.

The platform's first investment is a student housing development in Bristol, with contractors on site and a target completion in 2027.

AustralianSuper said the platform is actively assessing opportunities across the UK, with a focus on quality locations in high-demand urban centres and anchored by top research-led universities and high growth industries.

The announcement comes as AustralianSuper joins with the UK government and other institutional investors, superannuation funds and policy makers at the Australian Superannuation Misson to the UK on October 20 and 21.

The mission aims to foster innovation, identify barriers to investment, drive infrastructure and critical nation-building investments into the UK, and strengthen relationships between Australian super funds and UK institutional investors and policy makers.

AustralianSuper deputy chief investment officer Damian Moloney said the investment demonstrates the attractiveness of the UK as a global investment destination, with AustralianSuper on track to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the country by 2030.

"With ambitious plans to scale, our new living sector platform is a clear demonstration of the fund's mature, international investment capabilities and complements our existing sectoral exposure across AustralianSuper's global real assets portfolio," Moloney said.

"Establishing this platform is a significant milestone for AustralianSuper. It's a great example of the ways the fund can contribute to economic growth in the UK, while generating returns for our 3.5 million members."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: "This is about getting Britain building again - bringing our savings, our investors and our regions together to deliver the homes, infrastructure and industries that will drive growth and create good jobs in every corner of the country - building a stronger economy that works for, and rewards, working people."

AustralianSuper senior investment director, real assets Vicky Stanley said there are attractive fundamentals underpinning the UK living market that position it well for continued expansion and investment.

"These include a persistent demand-supply imbalance, and the UK's world-leading higher education sector, which the fund expects to drive continued demand over the medium to long term," Stanley said.

To lead the new business, Tim Butler will take on the role of chief executive.

Butler was previously founder and co-investor of Student Roost and one of the founding shareholders and main board director of Unite Group.

Read more: UKAustralianSuperTim ButlerVicky StanleyAustralian Superannuation MissonRachel Reeves
