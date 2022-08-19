AustralianSuper grows New York team

As it looks to increase its exposure to US markets, AustralianSuper has made a raft of appointments to its New York based investment team and relocated its head of private equity.

The $260 billion fund recently relocated its head of private equity Terry Charalambous to its New York office. There he will work alongside four new additions to the private markets team, including investment directors and portfolio managers.

Aaron Witte and Dominic Borrasch have joined the team, Witte as senior portfolio manager, private equity and Borrasch as portfolio manager, private equity. They both joined the team last month from SwanCap Partners and are focused on expanding AustralianSuper's North American PE portfolio.

Meanwhile, on the infrastructure front, Emilce Song has been appointed investment director, infrastructure. She joined last month from Macquarie Capital and brings more than 15 years' experience in North American renewable, conventional power and infrastructure investments. Song is charged with building and managing the fund's infrastructure equity portfolio, with a keen eye on power and renewables, and energy transition opportunities, the fund said.

Finally, Kang Peng has been appointed associate director, infrastructure. He was most recently at Transurban Group and has expertise in both the North American and APAC markets. He will be focused on building the North American infrastructure equity portfolio and cover sub-sectors including digital, transport and energy transition infrastructure.

In addition to Charalambous, they will all work alongside head of American infrastructure Derek Chu and Jennie Rose, who Financial Standard reported in March had joined as senior investment director, private debt.

There will be more hires to come, too. AustralianSuper said it is targeting having an almost 100-strong workforce in the New York office within three years.

"AustralianSuper is strategically building a team to help manage our existing US portfolio and also find new opportunities to invest to deliver long-term returns for members," Charalambous said.

"We are a growing fund looking for private market opportunities and now have a team of 15 senior investment professionals in the New York office, which was opened last year."

The fund currently has about $74 billion invested in the US across listed equities, private markets and fixed income. While the New York office is primarily focused on private markets, AustralianSuper said it is looking to grow its investments in the US generally.

The fund added that it is also continuing to grow its team in London and it expects to have a staff of 150 by 2026.

Chu said the fund has seen a lot of interest from prospective employees, citing its growth trajectory and purpose driven approach as factors.

"AustralianSuper is looking for the best talent internationally to join our investment team across some of the world's most important capital markets," he added.