AustralianSuper consortium pays $1.67bn for logistics facility

AustralianSuper is taking a $774 million or 40% stake in Sydney's Moorebank Logistics Park, as a part of a consortium.

APAC logistics specialist LOGOS partnered with AustralianSuper, Ivanhoe Cambridge, TCorp and AXA IM Alts to buy Moorebank Logistics Park from ASX-listed Qube for $1.67 billion.

Moorebank is Australia's largest internodal freight facility, with 243ha of developable land for industrial property and infrastructure, two intermodal terminals facilitating interstate freight and import-export freight, and 850,000sqm of warehouse opportunities directly adjacent to Australia's largest rail intermodal facilities.

LOGOS will deliver more than $11 billion in economic benefits through MLP, including $120 million for south-western Sydney. By 2030 the site will deliver carbon emission savings equivalent to removing 11,000 vehicles from the road for a full year.

Qube will continue to operate the IMEX and Interstate rail terminals on-site.

AustralianSuper has over $10 billion in property, of which 42% is managed internally. In 2019, it partnered with LOGOS to acquire and develop the Wiri Logistics Estate in New Zealand.

The Moorebank investment is AustralianSuper's largest direct property investment yet, the fund said.

AustralianSuper head of property Bevan Towning said Moorebank has the potential to be the leading logistics site in Australia, noting that it plays a major role in servicing Port Botany, in which the fund has a 20% stake.

"The logistics sector is a vital and growing part of the Australian economy and one that

AustralianSuper sees significant opportunities in," Towning said.

"Moorebank Logistics Park is a high-quality asset with great potential that fits in with the fund's long-term property strategy."