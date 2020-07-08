AustralianSuper appoints head of financial crime

The country's largest superannuation fund has appointed a head of financial crime, security and resilience, reporting to its chief risk officer Paul Schroder.

Tom Garcia is moving into the role after serving as AustralianSuper's head of product from March 2017 to July 2020, Financial Standard's sister publication The Sustainability Report first reported.

Garcia was also the chief executive of Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) for about four years, ending in 2017.

As AustralianSuper's head of financial crime, security and resilience, Garcia will be responsible for compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, preventing fraud and other financial crime.

He will also work on business continuity, privacy, data governance and fund resilience.

The role reports to Paul Schroder, who moved to chief risk officer role last November after about 12 years with the fund.

Garcia linked his current role to his background as an engineer.

"I saw this role as a way to get in and use that knowledge on systems thinking and process thinking to implement into these functions," Garcia said in an interview with The Sustainability Report.

"One of the main objectives I have is to create centres of excellence for areas in the department - AML, fraud, business continuity, and will be about working across the fund and understanding how we will relate to different lines of accountability and what processes we need to implement."