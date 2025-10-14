Newspaper icon
Australian super funds 'important' for the UK economy

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 14 OCT 2025   12:23PM

Australian superannuation funds continue to play an "increasingly important" role in the UK economy, with a group of local super fund leaders set to head there later this month to explore more collaborative investment opportunities.

The Australian Superannuation Mission - beginning October 20 and will be held in London (day one) and Birmingham (day two) - will gather senior executives from various Australian super funds and their UK counterparts, along with members of the UK government, civil servants and regulators, to discuss the growing partnership between Australian super funds and the UK.

It comes as the UK is receiving support from local super funds to create "thousands of jobs" while boosting energy, transport, and social infrastructure.

The UK is in need of infrastructure funding, with hundreds of billions needed over the next decade to modernise transport, energy, housing, and digital networks. Attracting long-term pension capital - like super funds - is central to the UK government's growth strategy, with Australia often cited as a model for how such investment can deliver infrastructure, create jobs, and grow retirement savings, IFM Investors said

Multiple super funds have opened offices in the UK in recent years, including AustralianSuper in 2016 and Aware Super in November 2023, as they increase their allocations in the UK and Europe.

For example, earlier this year Aware Super acquired three super-prime office buildings in central London and is involved in a $1 billion investment in a UK battery storage platform.

Last year, AustralianSuper revealed that it will deploy more than £8 billion ($16bn) of new capital into the UK, including sectors like energy transition, digital infrastructure, mixed-use estates, and transport/logistics.

According to IFM Investors, every week, approximately $4 billion (£2bn) flows into Australia's $4.3 trillion (£2.1tn) retirement system, making it the fourth-largest pool of retirement savings globally.

By the early 2030s, it is expected to become the second largest of its kind in the world.

"Industry super funds and IFM Investors are scouring the world for the best opportunities to grow members' retirement savings - and as both countries work together to address critical infrastructure needs and drive sustainable growth, the summit reflects the growing global influence of Australia's super system," IFM Investors head of global external relations David Whiteley said.

Meanwhile, Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Mary Delahunty said the UK's unique characteristics are precisely the offshore opportunities super funds are eyeing.

"The UK is home to one of the deepest capital markets in the world, and has a flourishing private investment landscape, a common rule of law and familiar regulatory settings," Delahunty said.

"Aussie super funds are providers of capital to international economies, and we look for offshore opportunities to diversify and grow member returns. This is a key element of giving working Australians the best chance at a dignified retirement."

Earlier this year, super funds attended the Australian Superannuation Investment Summit in Washington DC.

Currently, super funds invest almost half of their members' retirement savings in global markets such as the US or the UK.

