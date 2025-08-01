Newspaper icon
Australian investment in venture capital lags: SMC

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   12:16PM

Super Members Council (SMC) has said with the right policy settings, Australia's $4.2 trillion superannuation system could jump-start productivity and generate stronger investment returns for members by better connecting capital with scientific minds and startup innovators.

The recommendation leads SMC's submission to the 2025 Economic Reform Roundtable, calling on the government to remove existing fee and cost barriers and establish a new formal pathway to better match super capital with researchers, startups and entrepreneurs.

SMC's proposal would complement existing venture capital channels like Australia's Medical Research Commercialisation Fund and US university-linked endowment partnerships.

SMC said Australian investment in venture capital as a percentage of GDP lags well behind other advanced economies and is 15 times lower than the global leader, the US.

SMC said this has led to many Australian entrepreneurs taking their innovations overseas to commercialise.

Increasing Australia's investment in private equity from the current level of 6% to 10% of super savings could see $50 billion flow to startups and other innovative private companies and boost returns.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said Australia's super system is set to become the second largest in the world and better connecting it with top innovators could boost investment returns for everyday Australians.

"Australia has shown it can punch above its weight in biotech, medtech, AI and quantum - all productivity gamechangers that could be supercharged, yet we're seeing too many of our brightest commercialise their innovations overseas because of current barriers for super capital to invest at scale," Schubert said.

"It's time to create a better pathway to match more of the vast pool of capital in Australia's super system with our nation's most promising science and startup entrepreneurs, to generate stronger investment returns for Australians with super, boost income and give Australian productivity the shot in the arm it desperately needs."

SMC's submission sets out seven recommendations it intends to take to the economic roundtable this month.

These include, creating a new formal pathway to better match super capital with scientists, startups and entrepreneurs; simplifying performance testing and fee disclosures to cut red tape and reduce barriers to investing in new asset classes, while keeping high standards of consumer protection; and ensuring super tax concessions are better targeted to support low-income workers and reduce reliance on the Age Pension.

SMC is also calling for the government to commission a fresh fast-track Productivity Commission review of regulatory compliance costs and inefficiencies to deliver more money into the retirement funds; enable super contributions into retirement phase accounts and improve data sharing to make it easier and simpler for retirees to navigate the system; and fix unpaid super with urgent payday super laws, pay super to all under-18 workers, and give a fairer super tax deal to 1.2 million low-income workers by lifting the Low-Income Super Tax Offset.

SMC is also asking all policymakers to pledge support for the long-term system policy pillars, including preservation, to ensure investment certainty and economic resilience.

