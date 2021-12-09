Australian Ethical takes stake in boutique

Australian Ethical has acquired a stake in the newly launched Sentient Impact Group, a boutique chaired by former NAB chief Andrew Thorburn.

Australian Ethical's minority stake comes to $5.2 million, giving it a non-executive seat on Sentient's board.

Launched in August, Sentient is the newest venture for Danny Almagor, which sits alongside his other firms Small Giants and Impact Investment Group.

Sentient was set up in a bid to reach a wider market, including institutional and advice markets, Almagor told a podcast.

The investment focus is on renewable and clean energy, Indigenous and social justice, regenerative agriculture and food production, and carbon sequestration, he said.

Sentient is led by chief executive Oliver Yates, who is the former chief of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

He is joined by executive chair Thorburn, and directors Luke Sayers, founder of Sayers Group, and Anna Skarbek, who is currently the chief of ClimateWorks Australia.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said: "This is a strategic opportuntiy that brings together two deeply aligned organisations who are committed to using money as a force for good."

The investment is part of Australian Ethical's high-growth strategy as it responds to demand for ethical investing and the opportunity to build bigger and more meaningful businesses, he said.

The ASX-listed firm has $6.6 billion in funds under management. It expects to generate an underlying net profit between $5 million to $5.5 million.