Australian Ethical lifts investment fees

Australian Ethical has increased investment fees and costs for super and pension options, effective August 1.

The $8.9 billion super fund said for those invested in the Conservative, Balanced, Growth and High Growth options, the lift in fees and costs is a result of an increased allocation to alternative assets.

"The small increase in our investment fees and costs reflects the additional costs associated with the improvements we have made to our investment offering in the last year," Australian Ethical said.

"We believed these improvements will bring greater resilience and diversification to our portfolios while investing for a better world."

Those in the Conservative option will see investment fees and costs rise 0.06% from 0.68% to 0.74%, those in the Balanced (accumulation) option will see an increase of 0.01% to 0.82%.

Those in the growth and High Growth options will see fees rise 0.06% and 0.04% respectively to 0.99% and 1.05%.

International shares will also see an increase of 0.06% from 0.89% to 0.95%.

There are no changes to the Defensive or Australian Shares investment fees and costs.

"Alternative investments can provide greater diversification and more consistent returns when added to a portfolio of traditional assets," Australian Ethical said.

"Given current market conditions, we also believe alternative assets are undervalued compared to listed assets and therefore provide a compelling investment opportunity."

The super fund said while it continues to make private market investments, it is conscious of the overall costs incurred to deliver investment returns and it has incorporated that into its investment decision-making process.

"Investment in private market assets often involves higher upfront costs such as management fees and due diligence expenses and become more cost effective over time," Australian Ethical said.

"While our overall allocation to alternative assets has increased, the average costs of our investment in alternative assets per additional dollar invested has decreased. This is expected to continue to decrease as we continue to increase our scale and result in a reduction in investment fees and costs in the medium term."