Australian Ethical adds to investment committee

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:13PM

Australian Ethical has welcomed three industry veterans to its investment committee.

To further boost its leadership in ethical and ESG asset allocation, Australian Ethical has appointed Sean Henaghan, Sandra McCullagh and Steve Rankine to its investment committee.

The three new hires are expected to complement the skillsets of Australian Ethical's existing investment committee, bringing the committee's total to seven.

Henaghan is the chief investment officer of Aurora Capital and former chief investment officer of AMP Capital's Multi-Asset Group.

McCullagh is a current non-executive director of the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), a former director of QSuper, and established the ESG equities research capability at Credit Suisse Australia.

Rankine is the former head of asset management at Hastings Funds Management and, prior to that, managing director of Debt Capital Markets at Westpac Institutional Bank.

He now sits on several investment committees and boards across funds management, infrastructure, and insurance.

Commenting on the appointments, Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo said: "Australians are increasingly demanding ethical investment options from their advisers, fund managers, super fund providers, and other investment professionals."

"It is no longer acceptable for money managers to solely chase solid returns. We must also achieve solid returns through ethical means on top of delivering financial outcomes."

He added that the company hopes to help more advisers take full advantage of the surge of interest in responsible and ethical investing.

These appointments follow the recent hire of Angus Dennis as investment director leading the institutional channel strategy after joining from Vanguard Australia.

Read more: Australian EthicalSandra McCullaghSean HenaghanSteve RankineAngus DennisJohn McMurdo
