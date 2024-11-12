Australian ETFs reach $233bn in FUM

The Australian ETF industry continues to see strong inflows, according to the VanEck ETF Industry Pulse October 2024, reaching a record $233 billion in funds under management.

This is up 2.7% from September 2024 and up 54.5% from October 2023.

Betashares also released its monthly Australian ETF Review, showing year to date industry net flows to October were $23.7 billion, passing the previous annual record of $23.2 billion set in 2021.

Betashares said this trend is very similar to the experience overseas, with 2024 set to be a record-breaking year for the ETF industry both home and abroad.

Betashares said strong net flows combined with positive market movements, pushed the Australian ETF industry to a new all-time high in assets under management.

VanEck said bitcoin, viewed by many as a "Trump trade", had a blistering month, consistent with the "Uptober" trend that has often seen the price of bitcoin rally into the end of the year.

This positive performance in turn saw cryptocurrency-related ETFs deliver strong returns. According to VanEck, the top 10 ETFs by returns for October were:

Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) - 26.7% Global X Physical Palladium (ETPMPD) - 19.3% Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) - 18% DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (BTXX) - 17.4% Global X 21Shares Bitcoin WTF (EBTC) - 17.2% VanEck Bitcoin ETF (VBTC) - 16.6% Global X Physical Silver (ETPMAG) - 14.4% Betashares Strong US Dollar Fund (YANK) - 13.9% Global X Uranium ETF (ATOM) - 12.8% Betashares Global Royalties ETF (ROYL) - 12.1%

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) - $371 million Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index (Hedged) ETF (VBND) - $221.48 million Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGS) - $175.9 million VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF (QUAL) - $165.38 million iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - $155.33 million iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) - $115.43 million Vanguard FTSE Asia Ex-Japan Shares Index ETF (VAE) - $105.48 million Betashares Australia 200 ETF (A200) - $99.19 million VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) - $90.05 million Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares (Hedged) ETF (VGAD) - $88.75 million

The top 10 ETFs by flows for the month of October were: