Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australian ETFs reach $233bn in FUM

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 12 NOV 2024   12:14PM

The Australian ETF industry continues to see strong inflows, according to the VanEck ETF Industry Pulse October 2024, reaching a record $233 billion in funds under management.

This is up 2.7% from September 2024 and up 54.5% from October 2023.

Betashares also released its monthly Australian ETF Review, showing year to date industry net flows to October were $23.7 billion, passing the previous annual record of $23.2 billion set in 2021.

Betashares said this trend is very similar to the experience overseas, with 2024 set to be a record-breaking year for the ETF industry both home and abroad.

Betashares said strong net flows combined with positive market movements, pushed the Australian ETF industry to a new all-time high in assets under management.

VanEck said bitcoin, viewed by many as a "Trump trade", had a blistering month, consistent with the "Uptober" trend that has often seen the price of bitcoin rally into the end of the year.

This positive performance in turn saw cryptocurrency-related ETFs deliver strong returns. According to VanEck, the top 10 ETFs by returns for October were:

  1. Betashares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) - 26.7%
  2. Global X Physical Palladium (ETPMPD) - 19.3%
  3. Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) - 18%
  4. DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (BTXX) - 17.4%
  5. Global X 21Shares Bitcoin WTF (EBTC) - 17.2%
  6. VanEck Bitcoin ETF (VBTC) - 16.6%
  7. Global X Physical Silver (ETPMAG) - 14.4%
  8. Betashares Strong US Dollar Fund (YANK) - 13.9%
  9. Global X Uranium ETF (ATOM) - 12.8%
  10. Betashares Global Royalties ETF (ROYL) - 12.1%
The top 10 ETFs by flows for the month of October were:
  1. Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) - $371 million
  2. Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index (Hedged) ETF (VBND) - $221.48 million
  3. Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGS) - $175.9 million
  4. VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF (QUAL) - $165.38 million
  5. iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - $155.33 million
  6. iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF) - $115.43 million
  7. Vanguard FTSE Asia Ex-Japan Shares Index ETF (VAE) - $105.48 million
  8. Betashares Australia 200 ETF (A200) - $99.19 million
  9. VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) - $90.05 million
  10. Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares (Hedged) ETF (VGAD) - $88.75 million

Read more: VanEckBetasharesVanguardGlobal XiShares
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Old, retired males more likely to use a financial adviser: VanEck
Betashares launches ethical fixed income ETF
Inflation falls within RBA's target range
Active managers find no saviour in dual access products
GROW Inc. chief executive steps down
Global equity, AREIT managers biggest underperformers: S&P Dow Jones
BlackRock lowers management fees on ETF
Betashares expands Wealth Builder suite
Super fund fees exploit Australians' low financial literacy
Expand bolsters SMA offerings amid $10bn milestone

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach