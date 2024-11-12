Australian ETFs reach $233bn in FUM

Australian ETFs reach $233bn in FUMBY ELIZA BAVIN | TUESDAY, 12 NOV 2024 12:14PM
The Australian ETF industry continues to see strong inflows, according to the VanEck ETF Industry Pulse October 2024, reaching a record $233 billion in funds under management.
This is up 2.7% from September 2024 and up 54.5% from October 2023.
Betashares also released its monthly Australian ETF Review, showing year to date industry net flows to October were $23.7 billion, passing the previous annual record of $23.2 billion set in 2021.
Betashares said this trend is very similar to the experience overseas, with 2024 set to be a record-breaking year for the ETF industry both home and abroad.
Betashares said strong net flows combined with positive market movements, pushed the Australian ETF industry to a new all-time high in assets under management.
VanEck said bitcoin, viewed by many as a "Trump trade", had a blistering month, consistent with the "Uptober" trend that has often seen the price of bitcoin rally into the end of the year.
This positive performance in turn saw cryptocurrency-related ETFs deliver strong returns. According to VanEck, the top 10 ETFs by returns for October were:
