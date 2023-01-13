Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:18PM

Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

Recent analysis by VanEck shows Australian equities, as represented by the S&P/ASX 200, was one of the best-performing asset classes in 2022.

The investment manager explained equities performed well thanks to a surge in resources over the fourth quarter, higher value exposure relative to other country equity benchmarks and rallying stocks following China's re-opening.

According to the latest VanEck Australian Investor Survey, the stock will be the "preferred investment destination" in 2023.

It said 70% of investors are planning to start or increase their allocation despite equity and bond markets both being down for the first time since 1994 last year.

VanEck chief executive and managing director for Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said on balance Australia is much better positioned than most countries to manage the ongoing economic headwinds.

"Australia also has abundant natural resources in short supply globally and with borders reopened we expect the return of immigration to offset labour inflation," he explained.

The analysis revealed the ASX 200 was down 1.08% over the year.

The top-performing sector was energy up 49.0% and coming in last was information technology which fell 33.7% over the year.

Large caps "significantly outperformed" and were up 1.89% for the year, midcaps fell 6.3% and small caps were down 18.3%.

VanEck further revealed Australia's big four banks were some of the best-performing stocks after reporting net interest margin (NIM) expansion.

On the other hand, companies trading at high valuations such as REITs were the worst performing in the asset deflation bear market.

"We favour resources, REITs and consumer staples, are neutral on banks and underweight consumer discretionary. This dynamic bodes well for taking an equally weighted approach to Australian equities," Neiron explained.

"With mortgages being mostly variable we expect a quicker transmission of monetary policy to the economy. We forecast the RBA cash rate to peak at 3.85% with the Australian 10-year yield to remain around the current 4% level, and we may see an inversion of the curve which could support bond proxies like REITs, infrastructure and utilities."

Neiron added that Chinese President Xi Jinping has cited infrastructure spending as his government's main lever to rescue economic growth.

"The Australian resources sector could be a major beneficiary of this investment, as it was during the GFC. The reopening of a country with 1.4 billion residents offers investment opportunities, particularly within Australian sectors that have high revenue exposure to China," Neiron said.

The data backs popular expert opinion that Australia will be the lucky country in 2023 and likely avoid a recession.

"Australia has lower headline inflation than the US and many European nations. This means the task of the RBA containing high inflation without triggering a recession, aka 'hard landing', will be easier relative to other nations," Neiron said.

"The majority of Australian mortgages are variable which means cash rate increases immediately impact budgets and corresponding spending. This allows the RBA, if warranted, to pivot and impact the economy faster based on changes in inflation."

Read more: VanEckArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%
2023 will be better for bonds: Experts
VanEck launches gold bullion ETF
Australia's first global carbon credits ETF hits market
Federal Reserve bumps interest rate by 0.75%
ETFs, smart beta grow in popularity
A solution to active fund underperformance
VanEck hires five to team
Australia's size problem: VanEck
Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.