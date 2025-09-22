Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has told a parliamentary inquiry the Australian economy is in a good position, with inflation within the board's target range of between 2-3%.

Bullock said the central bank is pleased to see inflation having reached that target range.

"On the first part of our mandate, inflation has fallen substantially since the peak of 7.8% in 2022 and is now within the 2-3% target range. The higher interest rates over that period helped to put downward pressure on inflation and to keep inflation expectations anchored," she said.

"Underlying inflation - which removes the more volatile components of the index - fell to 2.7% over the year to June 2025. Headline inflation, which has been affected by temporary cost of living relief measures, was 2.1% over the year.

"So, I think we're in a very good position."

Bullock said recent interest rate cuts are expected to support further household and business spending and the Australian economy is also expected to pick up "a little further" over the next year.

"The recovery in household consumption growth is forecast to be sustained as real incomes continue to grow," she said.

"But forecasts are just that - forecasts. And the economic outlook continues to be clouded by uncertainty. This is especially so the further into the future we look. So, we need to be alert to the risk that circumstances may change and be prepared to respond if necessary."

Bullock said the global environment is particularly uncertain and unpredictable, but she added that monetary policy is well placed to respond.

"We've made real progress in bringing inflation down. But our job is to make sure it stays within the target range in a way that's sustainable - not just for now, but for the long term. Low and stable inflation is important because it means that households and businesses can plan, invest and create jobs without having to worry about inflation," Bullock said.