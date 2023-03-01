Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian dividends surge in 2022: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAR 2023   12:48PM

Australian dividends rose to a new record last year and investors reaped the benefits taking home a collective $97.7 billion in payouts.

According to Janus Henderson, the increase was complemented by an 8.4% rise in global dividends which grew strongly to $1.56 trillion.

The asset manager reported in its Global Dividend Index that 88% of companies across the globe raised dividends or held them steady.

It also explained after adjusting the US dollar's rise against most currencies, technical factors and lower special dividends, underlying growth was even stronger at 13.9%.

The rise in Australian dividends was led by BHP the "world's largest payer" after it grew total payouts by 8% year-on-year.

The increase was partly due to strong coal prices and occurred despite the full demerger of BHP's stake in Woodside Petroleum.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The mining sector in Australia and around the world paid record dividends in 2021 but Janus Henderson said the price of many commodities is now lower, with the notable exception of coal.

Fortescue Metals become the first Australian miner to cut its payout while Rio Tinto's dividend rose for the full year and then declined by the second half.

The report further explained, Australia's large banks mirrored their US, UK, and European counterparts in building on the strong dividend recovery of 2021, growing their payouts by 5.9% over the year.

"Despite rampant inflation, interest-rate hikes, war and asset price declines in 2022, global dividends continued to grow highlighting their importance to investors all round the world," said Janus Henderson client portfolio manager for global equity income Jane Shoemake.

"Global dividends have completely caught up after the pandemic, with payouts back to their historic trend. This is an amazing achievement given the extent of economic disruption caused by COVID-19."

Janus Henderson said it forecasts slower growth in 2023, with payments of USD$1.60 trillion, up 2.3% on a headline basis, equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4%.

"For the year ahead, there is more uncertainty over the prospects for dividends. Inflation, the extent of further rate hikes, and geopolitical risks all cloud the horizon. Corporate cash flow will come under pressure both from lower levels of demand and from the higher cost of servicing loans, limiting the scope for dividend growth," explained Shoemake.

She added, from a sector perspective, energy dividends are unlikely to repeat the sharp increases of 2022, while mining payouts will be dependent on underlying commodity process.

"That said, the re-opening of China is likely to boost economic growth once the current wave of COVID-19 infections passes," she said.

Shoemaker added that among financials, banks may benefit from wider margins, offset by a higher interest rate environment.

Further dividend growth is possible, subject to prudent planning for rising levels of bad loans as economic growth slows.

"Crucially, dividends are much less volatile than profits, while global dividend cover, the relationship between profits and dividends is currently high. So, despite all the uncertainties we think further dividend growth is achievable in 2023," she said.

Read more: Janus HendersonBHPJane ShoemakeFortescue MetalsRio Tinto
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fixed interest themes you can't ignore: Janus Henderson
Colonial First State adds 17 new funds to FirstChoice platform
Janus Henderson announces board changes
RBA tipped for another rate rise
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
Australia's size problem: VanEck
ASX 100 chief executive bonuses hit record highs
Australian corporate debt dwindles: Janus Henderson
Andrew Formica to return to Australia
Systemic disadvantages create retirement insecurity: HESTA

Editor's Choice

LIC hunts for investment manager

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

ART appoints new board, investment committee members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Industry super defies turbulent markets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Industry super defied the odds by growing its asset pool by 14% at the end of 2022 while other sectors contracted.

FPA and AFA set to merge

KARREN VERGARA
The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21-30

Advisers Big Day Out 

MAY
4

Best Practice Forum on Alternatives 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.