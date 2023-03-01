Australian dividends surge in 2022: Report

Australian dividends rose to a new record last year and investors reaped the benefits taking home a collective $97.7 billion in payouts.

According to Janus Henderson, the increase was complemented by an 8.4% rise in global dividends which grew strongly to $1.56 trillion.

The asset manager reported in its Global Dividend Index that 88% of companies across the globe raised dividends or held them steady.

It also explained after adjusting the US dollar's rise against most currencies, technical factors and lower special dividends, underlying growth was even stronger at 13.9%.

The rise in Australian dividends was led by BHP the "world's largest payer" after it grew total payouts by 8% year-on-year.

The increase was partly due to strong coal prices and occurred despite the full demerger of BHP's stake in Woodside Petroleum.

The mining sector in Australia and around the world paid record dividends in 2021 but Janus Henderson said the price of many commodities is now lower, with the notable exception of coal.

Fortescue Metals become the first Australian miner to cut its payout while Rio Tinto's dividend rose for the full year and then declined by the second half.

The report further explained, Australia's large banks mirrored their US, UK, and European counterparts in building on the strong dividend recovery of 2021, growing their payouts by 5.9% over the year.

"Despite rampant inflation, interest-rate hikes, war and asset price declines in 2022, global dividends continued to grow highlighting their importance to investors all round the world," said Janus Henderson client portfolio manager for global equity income Jane Shoemake.

"Global dividends have completely caught up after the pandemic, with payouts back to their historic trend. This is an amazing achievement given the extent of economic disruption caused by COVID-19."

Janus Henderson said it forecasts slower growth in 2023, with payments of USD$1.60 trillion, up 2.3% on a headline basis, equivalent to an underlying increase of 3.4%.

"For the year ahead, there is more uncertainty over the prospects for dividends. Inflation, the extent of further rate hikes, and geopolitical risks all cloud the horizon. Corporate cash flow will come under pressure both from lower levels of demand and from the higher cost of servicing loans, limiting the scope for dividend growth," explained Shoemake.

She added, from a sector perspective, energy dividends are unlikely to repeat the sharp increases of 2022, while mining payouts will be dependent on underlying commodity process.

"That said, the re-opening of China is likely to boost economic growth once the current wave of COVID-19 infections passes," she said.

Shoemaker added that among financials, banks may benefit from wider margins, offset by a higher interest rate environment.

Further dividend growth is possible, subject to prudent planning for rising levels of bad loans as economic growth slows.

"Crucially, dividends are much less volatile than profits, while global dividend cover, the relationship between profits and dividends is currently high. So, despite all the uncertainties we think further dividend growth is achievable in 2023," she said.