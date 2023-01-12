Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   11:55AM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 7.3% in the year to November, dragging inflation back up to its 32-year high.

In October inflation dipped to 6.9%, showing signs of cooling off, however the elevated rise ahead of market expectation (7.2%) paints a different picture.

The newest surge was driven by increased food prices, transport and housing, with seasonal spending also a cause, following Black Friday's boosted sales.

According to the data, retail sales rose by 1.4% while job vacancies fell to 4.9%.

VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said labour market tightness, ongoing inflationary pressures and strong retail sales will keep the central bank on course to continue hiking rates for a while.

"Retail sales in December went gangbusters with figures released by the Australian Retailer Association showing that $74.5 billion was spent in December, up by 8.6% from 2021 which was significantly higher than anticipated," explained Chesler.

"Although job vacancies have slightly come off their peaks, they still remain highly elevated and are 94.9% higher than they were in February 2020 prior to the start of the pandemic."

Chesler said there are expectations for another 0.25% increase at the Reserve Bank of Australia's first meeting in February with a terminal rate of 3.85% by mid-2023.

He added jobless rates will most likely remain at current levels in the first quarter while

consumers splashing cash now may pull back in February.

"Australia is in a bit of a sweet spot compared to many parts of the world, our inflation rate isn't as high as that in the US, and wages growth isn't nearly as strong. As a result, rates are unlikely to rise as much as they will in many other countries. Australia's share market should continue outperforming the US share market in 2023," he concluded.

Read more: Consumer Price IndexReserve Bank of AustraliaRussel CheslerVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US inflation hits one-year low
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
2023 will be better for bonds: Experts
Regulators urge ASX to maintain CHESS
RBA bumps up cash rate
Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie
RBA set to lift the cash rate again
Hostplus defies inflation fears
RBA governor cites climate, energy transition in inflation response
New rules on the way for BNPL sector

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.