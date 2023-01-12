Australian CPI accelerates to 7.3%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 7.3% in the year to November, dragging inflation back up to its 32-year high.

In October inflation dipped to 6.9%, showing signs of cooling off, however the elevated rise ahead of market expectation (7.2%) paints a different picture.

The newest surge was driven by increased food prices, transport and housing, with seasonal spending also a cause, following Black Friday's boosted sales.

According to the data, retail sales rose by 1.4% while job vacancies fell to 4.9%.

VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler said labour market tightness, ongoing inflationary pressures and strong retail sales will keep the central bank on course to continue hiking rates for a while.

"Retail sales in December went gangbusters with figures released by the Australian Retailer Association showing that $74.5 billion was spent in December, up by 8.6% from 2021 which was significantly higher than anticipated," explained Chesler.

"Although job vacancies have slightly come off their peaks, they still remain highly elevated and are 94.9% higher than they were in February 2020 prior to the start of the pandemic."

Chesler said there are expectations for another 0.25% increase at the Reserve Bank of Australia's first meeting in February with a terminal rate of 3.85% by mid-2023.

He added jobless rates will most likely remain at current levels in the first quarter while

consumers splashing cash now may pull back in February.

"Australia is in a bit of a sweet spot compared to many parts of the world, our inflation rate isn't as high as that in the US, and wages growth isn't nearly as strong. As a result, rates are unlikely to rise as much as they will in many other countries. Australia's share market should continue outperforming the US share market in 2023," he concluded.