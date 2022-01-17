Australian billionaires double fortunes during pandemic: Oxfam

The wealth of Australia's 47 billionaires has doubled to $255 billion in the last two years, according to anti-poverty charity Oxfam.

A briefing published today by Oxfam, Inequality Kills, has warned of the deadly nature of the world's growing extreme economic inequality, ahead of the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda meetings.

The report revealed that the wealth of Australia's 47 richest had doubled at a rate of $2376 per second or more than $205 million a day during the first two years of a pandemic.

As a result, that has seen the incomes of 99% of humanity fall and more than 160 million people forced into poverty.

That equates to more wealth in the hands of 47 people than the poorest 30% of Australians (7.7 million people).

Oxfam's analysis found this was mirrored at a global level, revealing that the world's 10 richest men saw their wealth more than double, from $1.9 trillion at a rate of $18,750 per second or $1.6 billion a day.

Perhaps even more staggering, the report states that if those 10 men were to lose 99.999% of their wealth tomorrow, they would still be richer than 99% of all the people on Earth.

Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said the need to address the obscene ramifications of inequality, including poverty, had never been more urgent.

"The record-breaking nature of the growth in their wealth means that while many have been pushed to the brink, billionaires have had a terrific pandemic," she said.

"Central banks have pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets to save the economy, yet much of that has ended up lining the pockets of billionaires riding a stock market boom."

Morgain said that inequality at such pace and scale is happening by choice, not chance.

"Not only have our economic structures made us all less safe in this pandemic, but they are also actively enabling those who are already extremely rich and powerful to exploit this crisis for their own profit," Morgain said.

The report also notes the significance of the world's two largest economies, the US and China, starting to consider policies that reduce inequality, including by imposing higher tax rates on the rich and acting against monopolies.

"This provides us with some measured hope for a new economic consensus to emerge," Morgain said.

"Here in Australia, and globally, there is a shortage of the courage and imagination needed to break free from the failed, deadly straitjacket of broken economic systems."

She said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant had perfectly illustrated the interconnectedness of the global population and the deadly consequences for all in allowing this level of inequality to develop.

"It's time for the Australian government to take this issue seriously and take action to close the gap between the rich and poor," Morgain said.