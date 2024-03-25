Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Australia's wealthiest women not getting the advice they need

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 MAR 2024   12:19PM

The number of high-net-worth (HNW) women seeking increased engagement with financial services is growing in Australia, according to new research.

JBWere and CoreData research found Australian woman are more highly educated, entrepreneurial and participating in the workforce in far greater numbers, including in higher-paid, male-dominated industries.

"Women are accumulating their own assets and investments, while also benefiting from intergenerational wealth and Baby Boomer business transfers," the research said.

"Together with higher divorce rates, especially among older generations, HNW women are often required to navigate wealth management, at times without prior experience or existing relationships with professionals. The research found these women, most of them time-poor, placed a premium on informed decision-making and investment performance. "

The number of HNW women in Australia has been steadily growing for the past decade. Research by CoreData indicated close to twice the growth in the number of new women millionaires to men.

Data from 2023 found male millionaires were growing at 3.6% per year, while female millionaires were growing at a rate of 5.7% per year.

"They want expert advisers who understood their individual needs, including their professional demands, life stage and family obligations, as well as quality advice and easy access to their adviser," the research said.

"While women have worked hard to achieve a stronger position socially, professionally, and financially in the 21st century, they still face a range of challenges when it comes to achieving their financial goals and receiving support from the financial services industry."

The research revealed HNW women described unsatisfactory experiences when dealing with the financial services industry, including poor communication, sales pressure, and a lack of rapport.

JBWere said there was a "tremendous opportunity" for financial services designed to meet women's specific needs.

"The research demonstrates that HNW women are not necessarily risk averse, as stereotypes have suggested in the past. Rather, they often express interest in exploring a range of investment opportunities, including non-traditional assets," it said.

"Despite these findings, there is evidence to suggest the industry has not caught on to this trend, with some individuals finding it hard to access these asset classes."

Women are also poised to take charge of $3.2 trillion in the next decade as Australia faces the greatest wealth transfer in its history.

Not only will Baby Boomer families pass on money, but it is projected that for at least two decades post inheritance women will oversee the family finances as they outlive their partners.

