Aussie fundie receives global recognition

An Australian fund manager has made the best female global fund managers list for the second year in a row.

Fidelity International portfolio manager Kate Howitt was ranked 11th on UK publication Citywire's list of the top 30 female fund managers in the world.

She has been running the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund since 2012, which during that time has delivered 11.09% per annum net of fees, beating its benchmark return of 9.06%. Before Fidelity, Howitt worked at AMP Capital and the Boston Consulting Group.

Other fund managers who made the list include: BlackRock's Erin Xie, PineBridge Investments' Elizabeth Soon, HSBC GAM's Elina Fung, and JP Morgan Asset Management's Aisa Ogoshi, and Joanna Kwok.

Howitt said: "Fund management is a challenging and absorbing profession that plays an increasingly important role in contributing to the retirement outcomes of Australians and the efficient allocation of capital in the economy. In the current economic uncertainty, this is more crucial than ever."

Citywire analysed 1762 female active managers working across all asset classes, monitoring their ratings on a monthly basis.

Every month a manager earning a AAA-rating received six points, while an AA rating was worth five points and so on and tallied for five years. Howitt scored 286 points. Citywire also found that only 7% of funds domiciled in Australia are run by women.

"Currently, only 11% of the asset management teams in the Citywire database are being led by women," Howitt said.

"It frustrates me that we don't have more female portfolio managers because it means women are missing out on such a great job - and clients are missing out on more diverse perspectives."