Family Office

Aussie family office chiefs earn up to US$625k

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:26PM

About two in five Australian family offices are run by chief executives who are a member of the family and can earn up to US$625,000, according to a new KPMG study.

Some 43% of chief executives running family offices are aged over 50 and commonly come from an investment management background, the Global Family Office Compensation Benchmark Report shows, which was developed in conjunction with recruitment firm Agreus Group.

Seventy-nine percent of chief executives are male who can earn between US$500,000 and US$625,000 per annum. They typically manage money on behalf of the first (32%) and second generation (38%). Only 6% manage fourth-generation money.

More than a third of the Australian family offices surveyed have between US$501 million and US$1 billion in funds under management (FUM).

KPMG Australia partner for family business and private clients Robyn Langsford said that single family offices (SFOs) are maturing as nearly 60% have been in operation for more than a decade.

"SFOs, like all employers, have felt cost pressures bear on their operations with an increase in reported average operating costs as a percent of FUM. This is not surprising with inflation being a primary driver of salary increases in the sector over the last 12 months," she said.

"Pleasingly, we observed higher female participation rates in SFOs, increasing from a reported 12% in 2023 to 31% in 2025, and the percentage of women playing the CEO role increased from 8% to 2%. We anticipate this trend continuing."

Australian family offices expressed stronger objectives for preserving wealth in this survey compared to 2023.

Nearly 50% also reported an interest in pursuing philanthropic objectives - an 80% increase from two years ago.

In total, the study canvassed 585 family office leaders and professionals from across the world.

"While wealth administration was the most stated objective in our previous report, the 2025 responses show a clear pivot toward wealth preservation," the report said.

"This change signals a more strategic, long-term mindset, as families focus on safeguarding their capital for future generations rather than simply managing its day-to-day deployment. Intuitively, this makes sense as the family office market as we see it today matures along with many of the principals and founders who created the family office."

Read more: Agreus GroupKPMG AustraliaRobyn Langsford
