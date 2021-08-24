NEWS
Executive Appointments
AUSIEX hires head of risk from BTFG

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:29PM

AUSIEX has appointed a new risk and compliance expert who came from major institutions such as Westpac and Commonwealth Bank.

The wholesale trading platform appointed Paul Williams as head of risk and compliance after finishing up at BT Financial Group.

Williams was head of risk and governance for BTFG's platforms, investments, and operations units over a year.

He started at BTFG in 1993 as an assistant accountant and after five years left to work in senior roles at CBA, UBS, and St. George before returning to BTFG in 2020.

Chief executive Eric Blewitt the appointment supports the growth of AUSIEX by fostering a strong risk and compliance culture.

"Paul is a highly effective risk manager with unrivalled expertise in developing risk frameworks and policies, and managing regulatory compliance engagement on behalf of large, diverse financial institutions," he said.

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Nomura Research Institute (NRI) acquired CommSec Adviser Services (CAS) last year. In June, CAS rebranded to AUSIEX.

"Following NRI's acquisition of AUSIEX in May, we continue to expand our team of industry specialists to provide the best possible trading solutions and service that deliver long-term value for advisers, financial institutions and industry participants," Blewitt said.

Williams commented: "I'm glad to join this established, yet growing, business, and take on the opportunity of continuing to shape and lead the Risk and Compliance function, which is already an integral part of AUSIEX's business."

Read more: AUSIEXBTFGCommonwealth BankWestpacCASPaul WilliamsEric BlewittBT Financial GroupUBS
