ASX names new managing director

Helen Lofthouse will be the first female to hold the position of managing director and chief executive at the bourse.

Lofthouse joined the ASX in 2015 as a member of the executive leadership team and replaces Dominic Stevens who was appointed in 2016.

Stevens resigned in February, saying now is the time for a new chief executive to take over and steer the ASX through its next chapter of growth.

Lotfhouse is currently the ASX's group executive for markets, which is the largest business by revenue, responsible for cash and derivatives trading, including equities, interest rates, commodities and energy products, and the benchmarks business and international sales. She will take over as chief executive and managing director in August.

Lofthouse is an accomplished financial markets executive with more than 20 years' experience in cash equity and debt markets, listed and OTC derivatives, and clearing and settlement services, including the past almost seven years at ASX.

Prior to joining ASX, she was based in London where she was a managing director at UBS, and before that she worked in various senior roles at JPMorgan.

She was selected following a comprehensive and competitive search, which the ASX said considered experienced and highly credentialled local and international candidates.

ASX chair Damian Roche said given the high calibre of experienced candidates, the ASX is delighted to welcome Lofthouse.

"It is testament to Helen's qualities and highlights the strength within ASX's executive ranks," he said.

"It also reflects the board's confidence in the strategy and performance of the company in recent years. We look forward to the fresh ideas and enthusiasm Helen will bring to the role as our new chief executive. Her appointment ensures a smooth and orderly transition. ASX's exciting future is in strong and capable hands."

Roche added the board has been consistently impressed with Lofthouse's exceptional capability and demonstrated leadership, and believed she is the best candidate to steer ASX.

"Helen has successfully managed changing priorities in dynamic environments and done so while delivering critical market infrastructure. She has a strong understanding of our values and strategy, and a proven ability to lead large and diverse teams and deliver growth," he said.

"Importantly, Helen is already known and highly regarded by our people, customers and regulators, and has a deep understanding of the regulatory environment in which ASX operates."

Lofthouse said she is delighted about the opportunity.

"I am honoured and humbled to be chosen as the chief executive of ASX given the critical role it plays in Australia's financial markets," she said.

"I have been working with an extremely talented and dedicated group of people right across ASX, including at the executive level, in ASX's derivatives and OTC markets and clearing businesses, and more recently in cash equities and the various risk, compliance, technology and operational teams who support them. It has been an exciting and rewarding experience."

Lofthouse said being a member of the senior executive leadership team for almost seven years has strengthened her working relationships with people and teams throughout the organisation.

"I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value for customers, staff, shareholders and the investing public. I am also indebted to Dominic Stevens for ensuring ASX is in a strong financial, operational and technological position, and with considerable growth optionality when he leaves."

Her appointment comes as the ASX struggles to roll out its long-awaited CHESS replacement. The new technology was due to be launched in April 2021, was delayed to April 2022 and delayed again to April 2023. Last month, the ASX confirmed the project would be delayed again, saying the April 2023 go-live date is not viable.