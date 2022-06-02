Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ASX names new managing director

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUN 2022   12:31PM

Helen Lofthouse will be the first female to hold the position of managing director and chief executive at the bourse.

Lofthouse joined the ASX in 2015 as a member of the executive leadership team and replaces Dominic Stevens who was appointed in 2016.

Stevens resigned in February, saying now is the time for a new chief executive to take over and steer the ASX through its next chapter of growth.

Lotfhouse is currently the ASX's group executive for markets, which is the largest business by revenue, responsible for cash and derivatives trading, including equities, interest rates, commodities and energy products, and the benchmarks business and international sales. She will take over as chief executive and managing director in August.

Lofthouse is an accomplished financial markets executive with more than 20 years' experience in cash equity and debt markets, listed and OTC derivatives, and clearing and settlement services, including the past almost seven years at ASX.

Prior to joining ASX, she was based in London where she was a managing director at UBS, and before that she worked in various senior roles at JPMorgan.

She was selected following a comprehensive and competitive search, which the ASX said considered experienced and highly credentialled local and international candidates.

ASX chair Damian Roche said given the high calibre of experienced candidates, the ASX is delighted to welcome Lofthouse.

"It is testament to Helen's qualities and highlights the strength within ASX's executive ranks," he said.

"It also reflects the board's confidence in the strategy and performance of the company in recent years. We look forward to the fresh ideas and enthusiasm Helen will bring to the role as our new chief executive. Her appointment ensures a smooth and orderly transition. ASX's exciting future is in strong and capable hands."

Roche added the board has been consistently impressed with Lofthouse's exceptional capability and demonstrated leadership, and believed she is the best candidate to steer ASX.

"Helen has successfully managed changing priorities in dynamic environments and done so while delivering critical market infrastructure. She has a strong understanding of our values and strategy, and a proven ability to lead large and diverse teams and deliver growth," he said.

"Importantly, Helen is already known and highly regarded by our people, customers and regulators, and has a deep understanding of the regulatory environment in which ASX operates."

Lofthouse said she is delighted about the opportunity.

"I am honoured and humbled to be chosen as the chief executive of ASX given the critical role it plays in Australia's financial markets," she said.

"I have been working with an extremely talented and dedicated group of people right across ASX, including at the executive level, in ASX's derivatives and OTC markets and clearing businesses, and more recently in cash equities and the various risk, compliance, technology and operational teams who support them. It has been an exciting and rewarding experience."

Lofthouse said being a member of the senior executive leadership team for almost seven years has strengthened her working relationships with people and teams throughout the organisation.

"I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value for customers, staff, shareholders and the investing public. I am also indebted to Dominic Stevens for ensuring ASX is in a strong financial, operational and technological position, and with considerable growth optionality when he leaves."

Her appointment comes as the ASX struggles to roll out its long-awaited CHESS replacement. The new technology was due to be launched in April 2021, was delayed to April 2022 and delayed again to April 2023. Last month, the ASX confirmed the project would be delayed again, saying the April 2023 go-live date is not viable.

Read more: ASXHelen LofthouseDominic StevensDamian RocheUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
S&P launches agribusiness Index
Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF
BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs
VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee
ASX board diversity stagnating: Report
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk chief executive pleads guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost eight years on from the research house's collapse, Mark Thomas has pleaded guilty to using his position within the firm to his own advantage, namely so that he could maintain control of the company.

Mercy Super awards group insurance mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Mercy Super has appointed a new group insurer, with the mandate effective August 1.

Pendal appoints head of institutional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

AFCA adopts user pays funding model

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Adopting a 'user pays' model, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's released its new funding model that will see the vast majority of financial services firms pay the same or less than they have previously.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.