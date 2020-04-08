Association of Financial Advisers bolsters team

The Association of Financial Advisers has appointed a new manager education, policy and professionalism.

Caz Garrard will step into the position, replacing Angela Karas.

Karas has moved to First State Super as business enablement manager.

Karas had been with the AFA for almost two years, joining the association after a 20-year career with Bridges Financial Services.

Garrard was previously learning and development manager at Aon Hewitt, where she spent more than eight years.

Prior to that, she was a training manager at Count Financial.

AFA general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson welcomed Garrard to the team.

"Caz Garrard has joined the AFA as manager education, policy and professionalism, replacing Angela Karas," Anderson said.

"Caz comes to the AFA after most recently being with Aon Hewitt Financial Advice. Caz is a learning and development professional, with extensive experience in the financial advice sector."