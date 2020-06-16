ASIC warns funds to clean up adverts

The Australian Securities and Investment Commissions has asked 13 managed funds to fix their advertising, and is threatening the wider sector with enforcement action for misleading claims.

ASIC says it forced seven responsible entities and 13 funds with a total of $2.5 billion in assets to take "corrective action", including culling old advertising, product disclosure statements and webpages comparing products to lower-risk products.

The regulator also asked the seven responsible entities to clarify actual withdrawal terms, and freeze applications until all the changes were made.

ASIC's action comes after it reviewed managed funds disclosure and marketing material during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three areas it was seriously concerned about were: funds talking up one aspect (like higher returns) while comparing themselves to others without giving a balanced indication of key differences and risks.

ASIC was also concerned about funds downplaying their risk of capital loss, and giving investors the impression that they can withdraw money on short notice, where the liquidity of the fund assets doesn't support the claim.

It did not name the responsible entities or the funds it asked to take correction action -- or even their asset classes only mentioning 'high yield' strategies were on its radar.

Traditionally, funds that have made comparisons to term deposits have included property syndicates and private credit including mortgage lending, a source said.

"ASIC will continue to monitor the advertising and disclosure by managed funds during COVID-19. We are aware of a number of funds that are promoting (implicitly or expressly) their products as 'high yield' or 'low risk' when that is not the case," it said.

"ASIC is considering enforcement action where inappropriate, false or misleading statements could end in significant financial harm to investors."

In recent years, ASIC has stepped into financial products' advertising several times, including this year when it asked Mayfair 101 to stop advertising debenture products in comparison to term deposits this year.

In 2018, the regulator asked super fund Spaceship and trustee Tidswell to pay $12,600 each and remove a statement from the fund's website claiming its GrowthX option "measure companies".

In reality 79% of the fund was tracking an index without any quantitative analysis in June 2017.

In 2017, ASIC went after CommInsure for "misleading and deceptive statements" on some of CommInsure websites relating to the extent customers were entitled trauma cover if they suffered a heart attack. The insurer had to pay a $300,000 fine.