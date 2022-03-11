ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

ASIC is introducing changes to its market integrity rules in a bid to evade further technological glitches.

As of 10 March 2023, financial markets and participants can broadly expect changes to technological and operational rules across information security, governance and resourcing, outsourcing, trading controls, business continuity planning and change management.

Other specific changes include amendments to the Securities Markets Rules.

In this change initiative, the retail client adviser accreditation regime has been repealed, and the rules to trade confirmations for non-retail clients and regulatory data reporting have been amended.

The "good fame and character" test for market operators was also introduced.

Within its Futures Markets Rules, ASIC has replaced the prohibited employment rule with the good fame and character test, extending this test for market operators.

A suspicious activity reporting obligation is due to be rolled out, while the requirement for client authorisations to be in writing for block trade and exchange for physical orders is due to be removed.

Some of the amendments will take place as early as June 10.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said: "As we have seen in the past, such as with the November 2020 ASX outage, failures in these areas can have significant real-world consequences."

"Our new rules set minimum expectations and controls to mitigate these risks and help to safeguard the integrity and resilience of Australia's markets."