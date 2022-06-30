Newspaper icon
ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:32PM

Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

The regulator alleges that between July 2016 and June 2019 Mercer Financial Advice made false or misleading representations on more than 5500 occasions about the fees customers were charged and services that were not provided.

ASIC said Mercer failed to provide review meetings to customers while claiming to have provided all the services it was required to. It also apparently led customers to believe they were obliged to pay fees that they were not, and that the customer had a binding contract with Mercer when they didn't.

ASIC also alleged Mercer failed to provide fee disclosure statements or instead provided inaccurate statements. This was apparently the case for more than 2100 customers.

Customers impacted included members of GESB and Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "These proceedings are another example of a large financial institution charging fees to customers that we allege it was not entitled to charge, being for financial services and advice those customers did not receive."

"Additionally, Mercer's poor compliance systems led to allegedly misleading disclosure statements, which affect how customers make decisions about the financial services they are paying for."

Mercer has already remediated 3475 customers who paid fees for no service between January 2012 and June 2019. This totalled over $45 million. The proceedings announced today are only in relation to conduct dating back to January 2016.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties, publicity order and costs.

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

