ASIC takes Federal Court action against Macquarie Bank

ASIC has started civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Macquarie Bank Ltd over alleged failures to monitor third party withdrawals from customer accounts.

The corporate watchdog said that limited monitoring by Macquarie of transactions made through its bulk transaction system didn't pass through a fraud monitoring system.

It was also alleged that there weren't manual checks to confirm that transactions were for fees.

According to ASIC, these shortcomings by Macquarie could've impacted customers by $2.9 million in unauthorised withdrawals by now convicted former financial adviser Ross Andrew Hopkins.

Last year Hopkins was sentenced to a six-year imprisonment term for the misappropriation of his clients' funds for his own benefit.

He pleaded guilty to 15 dishonesty offences.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Mr Hopkins misused Macquarie's systems by processing transactions using his fee authority to steal client funds."

"Macquarie failed to properly detect and prevent these unauthorised fee transactions, many of which were over $10,000 each."

While Court described Hopkins' conduct as an example of what can go wrong when banks don't properly monitor, detect and prevent unauthorised transactions, she asserted the case wasn't focused on Hopkins' conduct.

She stated: "ASIC's case is not focused on Mr Hopkins' conduct but rather on alleged multiple failures by Macquarie."

ASIC further claimed Macquarie breached its obligations as a financial service provider.

The watchdog alleged Macquarie didn't ensure its financial services efficiently, honestly and fairly, and that the company made false or misleading representations of cash management promotions.

ASIC has sought after declarations, pecuniary penalties and other relief from the Court.

This included a compliance order for an independent review of Macquarie's fee authorities and fee transactions using its bulk transaction system.

In a statement, Macquarie Group detailed that it had cooperated with ASIC's investigation into the cash management account thirty party fee authority and fully reimbursed the 13 affected clients.

The company also stated: "Macquarie treats the security of its clients' accounts with the utmost seriousness and has continued to introduce new controls and processes to respond to the evolving external fraud environment."