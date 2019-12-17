ASIC takes action against TAL over RC case

ASIC has commenced proceedings against TAL Life in the Federal Court over one of the cases referred to it by Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne.

The corporate regulator has filed a civil case against TAL, alleging the insurance giant breached the ASIC Act, Corporations Act and Insurance Contracts Acts in avoiding an income protection claim in 2014.

According to ASIC's allegations, a consumer made a claim under their income protection policy in January 2014 after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Allegedly, TAL obtained the customer's medical history, before informing the customer her policy would be avoided due to her failure to disclose some "unrelated prior medical history".

During the Royal Commission, it was revealed TAL was referring to medical treatment the customer had received for depression.

According to case study notes in the second volume of the Commission's final report, the customer failed to disclose her prior history with the mental illness.

The customer answered "no" when asked by TAL whether she had "ever had or received medical advice or treatment" for a significant number of health conditions, including "depression, anxiety, panic attacks ... or any other mental or nervous condition" when she took out the policy in October 2013.

ASIC said the letter TAL used to inform the customer of the claim's voidance "asserted" the customer had breached her duty of good faith under section 13 of the Insurance Contracts Act.

ASIC said it believes TAL's investigation of the customer's medical history was based on false statements the insurer made in a claims pack it sent to her.

The corporate regulator believes that by informing the customer of its decision to avoid her policy, TAL failed to first offer the customer an opportunity to address its concerns, and accused her of breaching her duty of disclosure and duty of utmost good faith under the Insurance Contracts Act.

ASIC is seeking civil penalties for TAL's alleged breach of section 12DB of the ASIC Act - which attracts a maximum penalty of 10,000 penalty units or $1.7 million.

This is in addition to "declarations" in relation to section 12DA of the act, section 104H of the Corporations Act and section 13 of the Insurance Contracts Act.

While no penalty was applicable for breaches of section 13 of the Insurance Contracts Act at the time of TAL's alleged contraventions, ASIC confirmed that were conduct of that nature to occur today, the maximum penalty would be $1.05 million.

ASIC noted its investigation arose out of a referral from the Royal Commission. The consumer referred to in the case had their identity protected by a non-publication order during the Commission.

In summing up the sixth round of Royal Commission hearings in September last year, counsel assisting Rowena Orr said TAL had accepted it may have breached its duty of utmost good faith by avoiding the customer's insurance contract.

Orr added that due to the insurer's admission, it was open to find that "TAL systemically breached its duty of good faith when communicating with policyholders whose policies had been avoided for non-disclosure."

In a statement, TAL acknowledged the action and said it respected the role of the regulator.

"TAL has received legal proceedings from ASIC in respect of a claim in 2014 that was examined by the Royal Commission," TAL said.

"We respect the role of ASIC in considering these matters. TAL is considering its position and does not intend to provide further comment at this time."

This story was updated at 2:56pm to include TAL's statement.