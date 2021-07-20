ASIC spells out IDR reporting

The corporate regulator has released the internal dispute resolution (IDR) reporting documents including a data dictionary and glossary.

Financial firms across the industry will be the first to test the documents in a pilot later this year in what marks the next step in implementing the government's mandatory IDR data reporting framework.

The data dictionary sets out the information that financial firms will be required to collect and report to ASIC while the data glossary provides explanations about the terms in the dictionary.

The pilot versions were created after two public consultations and closely align with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's approach to reporting.

The changes following the public consultations include removing free text fields, removing mandatory reporting of demographic information and allowing flexibility to including multiple products/services and issues per complaint.

The IDR data reporting aims to improve transparency in the IDR system by assisting consumer decision making and allowing firms to benchmark themselves against their peers. It is also intended to assist ASIC in identifying emerging issues.

ASIC is now urging financial firms to map their own complaints systems to the data dictionary.

In March 2019, ASIC released CP 311, which set out proposed new standards and requirements for internal dispute resolution, including for the reporting of IDR data.

Last July, the new IDR standards and requirements were published in Regulatory Guide 271 Internal dispute resolution (RG 271) and come into effect on October 5.

Under it, efficient complaints handling became an obligation under the Corporations Act. ASIC will also consider complaints on social media, objections to death benefit recipients and insurance claims handling processes. All complaints must be responded to in 45 days.