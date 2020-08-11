NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC puts investment managers on notice over valuations
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   11:35AM

The corporate regulator is ramping up its focus on reviewing valuation practices amongst investment managers to ensure they are reliable during the pandemic.

ASIC's Interim Corporate Plan 2020/21 is reminding entities to ensure that the valuations of illiquid assets are regular and reasonably current.

The regulator said it is aware that valuations of illiquid assets have been challenging in this economic environment and it is actively monitoring the valuation practices of responsible entities during this period of market disruption.

"In this context, it is more important than ever that valuations of managed fund assets are regular, robust and reasonable," ASIC said.

"ASIC may take regulatory action against responsible entities that do not comply with their obligations to provide fair and reasonable valuations of fund assets."

In terms of valuating assets, financial institutions may struggle with comparable transaction data, uncertain cash flow forecasts, the timing of an economic rebound, selection of an appropriate discount rate in regards to low government bond yields and the risk premiums that should be attached to the risk free rate.

ASIC said as a result of these variables that responsible entities may need to carry out valuations more often to ensure reliable asset values and member unit prices.

"Where valuations are uncertain for a material proportion of a fund's assets, the responsible entity needs to consider whether it is in a position to establish a reliable unit price. If not, the responsible entity may need to temporarily suspend entry and exit from the fund," ASIC said.

ASIC is urging entities to ensure that valuations are reasonably current and regular, performed using appropriate methods and assumptions for that asset class and are reviewed regularly by the board and carried out by unbiased valuers.

In addition, entities should ensure assets are promptly written down should the cash flows of an asset be negatively impacted directly or indirectly by COVID-19 restrictions and that estimates are developed on a sound and reasonable basis, and that they consider whether past performance and historical inputs are still reflective of future outcomes.

Read more: valuationASICilliquid assets
