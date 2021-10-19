NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC looks to extend CFD intervention

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:14PM

The regulator is seeking support from government to extent its product intervention powers on contracts for difference (CFDs) until they are revoked or sunset in 2031.

The product intervention order will expire on 23 May 2022 unless it is extended with the approval of the government.

ASIC made the intervention order in October 2020, after finding that CFDs were resulting in "significant detriment" and losses to retail investors.

A CFD is a leveraged derivative contract that allows a client to speculate on the change in value of an underlying asset, such as foreign exchange rates, stock market indices, single equities, commodities or crypto assets.

ASIC reported that during the first three months of its intervention order retail clients made net losses of $22 million from CFD trading-a reduction to 94% of the quarterly average of $372 million in the year prior to the product intervention order.

There were also reportedly 45% fewer loss-making retail client accounts compared with the quarterly average in the prior year, whereas the number of profit-making retail client accounts reduced by only 4% across the same period.

ASIC added that its intervention improved the portion of profit-making retail clients to a 50/50 split between profit and loss making CFD clients, compared to only 36% making profits in the year prior.

Margin close-outs, where a retail client's CFD positions are closed before all or most of the client's investment is lost, also decreased by 85%.

As part of the work to better regulate CFDs, ASIC banned the sole director and four former employees of retail over-the-counter (OTC) derivative issuer, Forex Capital Trading from providing financial services, for periods ranging from three to 10 years, for encouraging clients to trade high-risk CFDs. It has also commenced civil proceedings against Forex Capital and its sole director, Shlomo Yoshai.

ASIC chased several other OTC derivative issuers involved with high-risk CFDs through the courts - resulting in AGM Markets, OT Markets and Ozifin Tech being ordered to pay a total of $75 million in pecuniary penalties.

In the case against OT Markets it was found that account managers were instructed to "kill their customers" - a reference to the fact that staff were being encouraged to put clients in trades where they knew these clients would lose their funds.

All three of these OTC derivative issuers were ordered to refund customers, with an estimated 10,000 customers impacted between the three companies.

Read more: CFDASICOT MarketsForex Capital TradingAGM MarketsOzifin TechShlomo Yoshai
VIEW COMMENTS

