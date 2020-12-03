NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC consults on consumer remediation
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 DEC 2020   12:38PM

ASIC has released a consultation paper to update the regulatory guide on client review and remediation conducted by financial advice licensees.

Regulatory Guide 256: Client review and remediation conducted by advice licensees will be clarified through Consultation Paper 335 Consumer remediation: Update to RG 256. The clarifications will include RG 256's application to all financial service licensees, credit licensees and superannuation trustees.

ASIC has also today released a report called Making it right: How to run a consumer-centred remediation, which seeks to outline best practice for remediation schemes.

"Putting money back in Australian consumers' hands has never been more important," ASIC acting chair Karen Chester said.

"Ensuring that the processes for returning this money are efficient and fair is central to consumer confidence and trust in financial products and services and in the firms themselves."

Since October 2019, it has been confirmed that about $1.68 billion has been returned to consumers in relation to both finalised and ongoing financial system remediations.

ASIC said it has seen some good practices by licensees but has also seen many remediations caused - or blown out - by ongoing systems failures resulting in significant costs to licensees and further harm to consumers.

"There are opportunities for firms to not only identify the issues that can lead to remediations earlier, but also to make sure that they have arrangements and systems in place to return money to affected consumer as fast and as fairly as possible", Chester said.

"We are also seeing some positive signs from firms who are looking at ways to fast track remediations, including through the use of beneficial assumptions."

Industry and stakeholders can provide feedback about the challenges they face designing and executing remediations. Submissions on the consultation paper will be open until 26 February 2021.

