ASIC cancels two AFSLs

ASIC has cancelled the AFSLs of two financial services providers, one from Victoria and the other from Western Australia.

Victorian financial services provider Jels Financial Group has had its license cancelled by the regulator for failing to demonstrate that it had the competence or resources to provide financial services as required under its licence.

ASIC said under the terms of its AFSL, Jels was required to have a 'key person'. Following the death of its key person, Jels failed to appoint a new key person.

In addition, ASIC said Jels' sole corporate authorised representative was also insolvent.

The company also failed to lodge its audited accounts for the 2017-19 financial years.

Meanwhile, ASIC cancelled the AFSL of Western Australian financial services provider, Selectinvest.

ASIC said it cancelled the licence because Selectinvest failed to maintain its external dispute resolution membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), and had failed to lodge its annual financial and audit reports since 2017.

"ASIC expects AFS licensees to do all things necessary to meet their obligations under financial services laws, comply with their licence conditions, and ensure that the financial services covered by the licence are provided efficiency, honestly and fairly," ASIC said.