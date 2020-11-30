NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   11:59AM

ASIC has cancelled the AFSLs of two financial services providers, one from Victoria and the other from Western Australia.

Victorian financial services provider Jels Financial Group has had its license cancelled by the regulator for failing to demonstrate that it had the competence or resources to provide financial services as required under its licence.

ASIC said under the terms of its AFSL, Jels was required to have a 'key person'. Following the death of its key person, Jels failed to appoint a new key person.

In addition, ASIC said Jels' sole corporate authorised representative was also insolvent.

The company also failed to lodge its audited accounts for the 2017-19 financial years.

Meanwhile, ASIC cancelled the AFSL of Western Australian financial services provider, Selectinvest.

ASIC said it cancelled the licence because Selectinvest failed to maintain its external dispute resolution membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA), and had failed to lodge its annual financial and audit reports since 2017.

"ASIC expects AFS licensees to do all things necessary to meet their obligations under financial services laws, comply with their licence conditions, and ensure that the financial services covered by the licence are provided efficiency, honestly and fairly," ASIC said.

Read more: ASICSelectinvestJels Financial GroupAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
CBA in court for overcharging interest
ASIC takes SMSF accountant to court
Former adviser pleads guilty to stealing client funds
ASIC investigates ASX
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jWxEeQOm