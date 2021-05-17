ASIC bans Theta managing director

ASIC has banned the managing director of Theta Asset Management for four years from the financial services industry.

The banning order for Robert Patrick Marie comes after several instances of misconduct relating to Theta, the responsible entity of the Sterling Income Trust (SIT), which ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against in the Federal Court of Western Australia.

SIT is a registered managed investment scheme that invested in property targeting mums and dads.

Between 20 May 2016 and 1 May 2018, Marie raised $16,710,669 from retail investors from five defective product disclosure statements for the trust that breached the Corporations Act.

The documents were found to be misleading and deceptive, and omitted statements and information that should have been disclosed.

The court also found the Marie failed to comply with his duties as a managing director, ordering him and Theta to pay a penalty of $100,000 and $2 million respectively.

Several SIT investors took to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority in the hope of receiving compensation, but Theta was already in the process of folding, having appointed Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants as its administrator.

In August 2020, AFCA determined a compensation of amount of just $118,957.60 for the victims.

Marie's banning is recorded on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register and the Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.