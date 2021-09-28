ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL

The corporate regulator banned a Gold Coast-based financial adviser from providing financial services for four years and cancelled the associated AFSL for failure to comply with its general obligations.

ASIC found that Frederick Steven Ackerman failed to act in the best interests of his clients or provide them appropriate advice.

Ackerman was found to have, at times, failed to identify his clients' financial situations, identify the subject matter of the advice sought, make a reasonable assessment of financial products, base all judgements on client circumstances or place his clients in a better position were they to follow his advice.

ASIC determined Ackerman is neither competent nor a proper person to provide a financial service.

Ackerman was an authorised representative of Pure Strategy from 22 May 2019 to 16 September 2021 and the sole director of Pure Strategy from 26 May 2019 but was placed into administration this month.

The corporate regulator also found that Pure Strategy failed to have adequate resources to carry out a financial services business, maintain competence to provide financial service and ensure representatives complied with the regulation.

Pure Strategy also failed to comply with its licence condition to have a 'key person'. The licence will remain in effect for 12 months to maintain an AFCA membership and hold professional indemnity cover.

Pure Strategy and Ackerman have appeal ASIC's decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.